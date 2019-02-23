DAWN.COM

Inquiry ordered into killing of medical student in police 'encounter' in Karachi

Imtiaz AliUpdated February 23, 2019

Police authorities order an inquiry into the killing of a first-year female medical student Nimrah Baig, who was shot dead during an exchange of fire, a day ago, between police and suspected robbers in North Karachi. — AFP/File
Police authorities on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the killing of a first-year female medical student Nimrah Baig, who was shot dead during an exchange of fire between police and suspected robbers in North Karachi yesterday.

The incident had happened when a police party had traded fire with a group of suspects, who were fleeing after committing robberies. One suspected robber was also killed during the Anda Mor 'encounter'.

The police claimed that the 20-year-old Nimrah Baig was killed from the firing of the robbers. However, a medical examination of the victim carried out at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) revealed that a bullet fired from a 'high-velocity weapon' caused her death.

Additional police surgeon of the JPMC, Dr Sheeraz Ali Khowaja, told Dawn that in his opinion the bullet was fired from a "high-speed velocity weapon or rifle firearm".

The deceased girl's uncle, Zaki Ahmed, told Dawn that the "circumstances" suggested that it was police’s firing, which led to her death. He demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.

Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh took note of Baig's death during the 'encounter' and appointed an inquiry team led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Arif Hanif.

The Karachi police chief appointed the team to ascertain the circumstances which led to the tragedy and affix responsibility, said a police spokesperson.

The probe body, which also includes Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Noman Siddiqi and SSP Traffic Dr Samiullah Soomro, has been directed to submit their findings within three days.

