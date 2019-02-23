DAWN.COM

Lahore Qalandars set 144-run target for Quetta Gladiators

Dawn.comUpdated February 23, 2019

Ghulam Mudassar celebrates as Salman Butt departs. — PSL
Sarfraz flips the coin and wins the toss. — PSL
Quetta Gladiators are 70-3 after 10 overs in pursuit of their 144-run target against Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League 2019 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After the Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first, the pairing of Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar openers the inning whereas Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Nawaz shared the new ball.

Zaman has been in good form in PSL 2019 but he missed out this time, having contributed just three runs. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt walked in to join Akhtar at the crease.

Akhtar (29 off 21) was once again looking in fine touch, evident by a monstrous six he hit off of Anwar Ali's delivery that nearly landed on the roof. However, he became the second victim of Ghulam Mudassar's back-to-back wickets in the sixth over; the first being Butt who had flicked one into the fielder's hands.

Suddenly, AB de Villiers and Corey Anderson, two of the fastest century makers in ODI history, were in the middle. But the start of their innings was a bit different to their usual whirlwind ways as the priority was to not lose any more wickets.

Read: PSL 2019 early winner: Umar Akmal

The duo stabilised the Qalandars ship and guided them to a score of 76-3 at the halfway mark of their innings. However, Wiese could not replicate his heroics of last night, and once he departed, neither of the Qalandars batsman could hang on with De Villiers and provide him the support he needed to truly accelerate in his trademark fashion.

The Proteas legend finished with 45 runs off 40 balls, whereas Lahore posted a total of 143 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Captain's comments

Sarfraz Ahmed: "It looks a good batting pitch. Hopefully we'll restrict them and chase the target."

AB de Villiers: "We're very happy with the win last night. It was a crunch game and a must-win for us."

Line-ups

Quetta Gladiators: 1 Shane Watson, 2 Ahsan Ali, 3 Umar Akmal, 4 Rilee Rossouw, 5 Sarfraz Ahmed, 6 Dwayne Smith, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Ghulam Mudassar, 9 Sohail Tanvir, 10 Anwar Ali, 11 Fawad Ahmed

Lahore Qalandars: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Sohail Akhtar, 3 Salman Butt, 4 AB de Villiers, 5 Corey Anderson, 6 David Wiese, 7 Gauhar Ali, 8 Sandeep Lamichhane, 9 Yasir Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Rahat Ali

PSL2019
