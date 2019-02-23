Speed merchant Haris Rauf fined for 'insulting' celebration

Lahore Qalandars' fast bowler Haris Rauf has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for violating the Pakistan Cricket Board's Code of Conduct during Friday's match against Multan Sultans in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The transgression had occurred when Rauf, after running out Multan's Dan Christian in the final over, appeared to taunt the departing batsman.

Rauf's celebration was deemed insulting and against the spirit of the game, and he pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to a spokesperson of the PCB, Rauf breached Article 2.1.4 of the its Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match.”

“Range of punishment in a Level 1 offence is warning/reprimand and/or the imposition of a fine of up to 25 per cent of the applicable pro rota of the total match fee,” said the spokesman.

A product of the Qalandars' talent hunt programme, Rauf has been turning heads in the ongoing PSL 2019 with his raw pace, which at times can reach upwards of 140kmph.