DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

5 siblings who died after consuming 'toxic food' in Karachi laid to rest in Balochistan

Syed Ali ShahUpdated February 23, 2019

Email

Funeral prayers of the five siblings, who died after allegedly consuming toxic food in Karachi, take place in the Khanozai area of Balochistan on Saturday. — Photo provided by author
Funeral prayers of the five siblings, who died after allegedly consuming toxic food in Karachi, take place in the Khanozai area of Balochistan on Saturday. — Photo provided by author

Five siblings who died after allegedly consuming toxic food in Karachi were buried in the Khanozai area of Balochistan's northern district Pishin on Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulshan Tahir Noorani, the siblings — between the ages of 1.5 years and 10 — their parents, and their paternal aunt had consumed food from Naubahar restaurant in the Saddar area.

The children passed away on Friday. Their aunt, who was in a critical condition, passed away on Saturday morning.

"I have been told that my sister has also passed away," father of the deceased children Faisal Akhundzada Kakar told media before the funeral.

A teary Kakar said that the cause of their deaths must be ascertained.

The bodies of the children were brought to Quetta airport on a navy plane on Friday, where they were received by Kakar's family members as well as provincial ministers, including Health Minister Naseebullah Marri and Zamarak Khan Achakzai of the Awami National Party (ANP).

A large number of people attended the funeral prayers for the siblings, who were buried in Kakar's ancestral graveyard in the Khanozi area.

"Please avoid 'breaking news' for the sake of broken families since tickers flashing on TV channels had [a] psychological impact on my wife," Kakar requested the media.

Children pronounced dead on arrival at hospital

SSP South Pir Mohammad Shah earlier told Dawn that the children’s mother started vomiting and fell down inside the bathroom at around 3:30am on Friday at Qasr-e-Naz — a government lodge where they were staying.

Her husband assumed that she has suffered a heart attack and immediately took her to Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) where she was administered first aid.

When the couple returned at around 9am, they were shocked to find that two of their children were already dead and three others were in an unconscious state. Faisal’s sister was also barely able to speak.

Kakar then took his five children and sister to AKUH again at around 10am where all children were pronounced dead.

Quoting the doctors, the SSP said that the children were already dead around half an hour before their arrival at the AKUH.

He said that the children’s mother was saved ostensibly due to timely treatment.

The father said that his family had also had lunch at a friend's home in Balochistan's Khuzdar area earlier in the day, before consuming chips and juice in Hub. The family hails from Quetta and according to the SSP, Kakar is a landlord in Balochistan.

Police have detained at least 32 people from three different places and collected 33 samples along with a team from SFA and Karachi University’s Hussain Ebrahim Jamal (HEJ) Research Institute of Chemistry.

In addition, a famous biryani chain which supplied biryani to Naubahar has also been sealed, said DIG South Sharjeel Kharal.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Ban on JuD
Updated February 23, 2019

Ban on JuD

THE decision by the country’s civilian and military leadership to take action against militant outfits is significant.
Shrinking deficit
Updated February 23, 2019

Shrinking deficit

Given the scale of the devaluations and the subsidies for exporters, there should be a much faster increase in exports.
February 23, 2019

Marghazar Zoo

GOING by the reports of the past few years, it appears that exotic animals are brought to the Marghazar Zoo in...
Updated February 22, 2019

No tax vision

IN a ceremony to give awards to the top taxpayers of the country, the prime minister spoke about his own ...
February 22, 2019

Fields of red

THE Balochistan government recently announced its support for the Anti-Narcotics Force in its efforts to eliminate...
February 22, 2019

PTI’s public quarrels

ANOTHER day, another public brawl for the PTI. This week, outspoken Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry exposed...