5 siblings who died after consuming 'toxic food' in Karachi laid to rest in Balochistan

Five siblings who died after allegedly consuming toxic food in Karachi were buried in the Khanozai area of Balochistan's northern district Pishin on Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulshan Tahir Noorani, the siblings — between the ages of 1.5 years and 10 — their parents, and their paternal aunt had consumed food from Naubahar restaurant in the Saddar area.

The children passed away on Friday. Their aunt, who was in a critical condition, passed away on Saturday morning.

"I have been told that my sister has also passed away," father of the deceased children Faisal Akhundzada Kakar told media before the funeral.

A teary Kakar said that the cause of their deaths must be ascertained.

The bodies of the children were brought to Quetta airport on a navy plane on Friday, where they were received by Kakar's family members as well as provincial ministers, including Health Minister Naseebullah Marri and Zamarak Khan Achakzai of the Awami National Party (ANP).

A large number of people attended the funeral prayers for the siblings, who were buried in Kakar's ancestral graveyard in the Khanozi area.

"Please avoid 'breaking news' for the sake of broken families since tickers flashing on TV channels had [a] psychological impact on my wife," Kakar requested the media.

Children pronounced dead on arrival at hospital

SSP South Pir Mohammad Shah earlier told Dawn that the children’s mother started vomiting and fell down inside the bathroom at around 3:30am on Friday at Qasr-e-Naz — a government lodge where they were staying.

Her husband assumed that she has suffered a heart attack and immediately took her to Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) where she was administered first aid.

When the couple returned at around 9am, they were shocked to find that two of their children were already dead and three others were in an unconscious state. Faisal’s sister was also barely able to speak.

Kakar then took his five children and sister to AKUH again at around 10am where all children were pronounced dead.

Quoting the doctors, the SSP said that the children were already dead around half an hour before their arrival at the AKUH.

He said that the children’s mother was saved ostensibly due to timely treatment.

The father said that his family had also had lunch at a friend's home in Balochistan's Khuzdar area earlier in the day, before consuming chips and juice in Hub. The family hails from Quetta and according to the SSP, Kakar is a landlord in Balochistan.

Police have detained at least 32 people from three different places and collected 33 samples along with a team from SFA and Karachi University’s Hussain Ebrahim Jamal (HEJ) Research Institute of Chemistry.

In addition, a famous biryani chain which supplied biryani to Naubahar has also been sealed, said DIG South Sharjeel Kharal.