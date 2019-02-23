DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

War is not a picnic, former Indian spy chief warns BJP-led govt

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated February 23, 2019

Email

Former Indian spy chief A.S. Dulat. — Photo courtesy NDTV
Former Indian spy chief A.S. Dulat. — Photo courtesy NDTV

NEW DELHI: Former Indian spy chief A.S. Dulat said on Friday that war was not a picnic and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to weigh his widely speculated options against Pakistan with preference for an aggressive diplomacy.

His views published by the Congress party-run National Herald newspaper tallied with former Congress home minister P. Chidambaram who said the suicide bomber who killed over 40 paramilitary men in Pulwama on Feb 14 was an Indian, and as such the government should focus on winning the hearts and minds of the alienated people of the disputed state.

Mr Dulat said he did not believe war was imminent.

“I don’t think so. The government [Prime Minister Modi] did say they were giving a free hand to the army, but wars are nastier these days. I’m sure there are other options short of war. Even after the Mumbai terror attack, there was a clamour for war, probably even louder, but Dr Manmohan Singh did not go to war. So, Modi has to weigh his options, people at the top have to weigh the consequences. War is not a picnic.

There hasn’t been a real war since 1971. Kargil was a limited operation and it was in the heights where fortunately not many civilians got affected. But, if Lahore is bombed, or Amritsar is bombed or even Muzaffarabad is bombed, are we prepared for the consequences? Today, the weaponry is also not that of 1971, it has all changed.”

In a separate interview elsewhere, Mr Chidambaram was asked the same question, he said: “I condemn the Pulwama incident. But the alleged perpetrator is an Indian, a Kashmiri. He is not a Pakistani.

He claims to have been influenced or indoctrinated by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, maybe that’s true. But if young men are pushed into the arms of militant organisations, whatever we do on the border, whatever we do to contain Pakistan, whatever we do to stop infiltration, whatever we do of cross-border action, is not going to yield any results."

"We have to win the hearts and minds of the people of Kashmir Valley,” said Mr Dulat, a Kashmir expert, who served as adviser to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, adding that Mr Vajpayee had faced the worst of assaults – including the Kargil standoff, the parliament attack and the hijacking of the Indian airline plane to Kandahar. But he handled all the events with equanimity.

Mr Dulat, a Sikh, said the embrace between Congress minister in Punjab and former cricketer Navjot Sidhu and Pakistan’s Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa should not be misread.

“How Sidhu greeted General Bajwa is how Punjabis meet and greet each other. And here, they were not just Punjabis, but here was a Jatt Sikh from our side meeting a Jatt from the other side. The way a Sidhu and a Bajwa met is the normal way they would meet. If there was an element of embarrassment, it should have been caused more to Bajwa, who was in uniform. Sidhu did whatever he did spontaneously.”

Mr Dulat explained the genesis of the current spiral. “When you stop talking, then you are cutting down your options. That’s why we are back to the narrative of violence. When it comes to insurgencies worldwide, very rarely has an insurgency been sorted out or solved through force and by the gun.

The British, who dealt with this more than anybody else, had a huge problem in 1950 in Malaya. And that is when two of their top officers (a Field Marshal and a General) wrote the first handbook on how to deal with insurgency and the crux of that handbook, which is still used in the West, is that there is a need to win the hearts and minds of the people.”

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

PAK INDIA TIES
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

1000 characters
Abhishek
Feb 23, 2019 11:21am

True.

Provide alternatives.

We are to live with a head strong country.

Recommend 0
TO Canada
Feb 23, 2019 11:27am

Do not agree with this opinion.

Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 23, 2019 11:28am

People died weren't went to kashmir for picnic.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 23, 2019 11:32am

'War is not a picnic!' Brilliant...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Feb 23, 2019 11:47am

A wise man. India needs more like him

Recommend 0
S.Abid Salam
Feb 23, 2019 12:00pm

Eminently sensible views including recall of British Generals solution on experience in Malaya in 1950.

Recommend 0
Sutapa
Feb 23, 2019 12:15pm

Wisely advised

Recommend 0
Pakman
Feb 23, 2019 12:15pm

India, along with Sidhu and this guy will be sending them to Pakistan with a one way ticket.

Recommend 0
Ramanathan M
Feb 23, 2019 12:15pm

This time around the climate is so different in India. No more promises will do.

Recommend 0
Shib
Feb 23, 2019 12:23pm

Seems in India..Still there are some people with gray matter...And thinks retionale....

Recommend 0
Anonymouseeeee
Feb 23, 2019 12:24pm

Finally a few sane words coming out of India.

Recommend 0
Mani
Feb 23, 2019 12:26pm

Sensible talk from India is rare these days. Hopefully some decision makers in India are paying attention.

Recommend 0
MAkram
Feb 23, 2019 12:46pm

India need more people like him

Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Feb 23, 2019 01:06pm

Didn’t know sensible people existed in India

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Ban on JuD
Updated February 23, 2019

Ban on JuD

THE decision by the country’s civilian and military leadership to take action against militant outfits is significant.
Shrinking deficit
Updated February 23, 2019

Shrinking deficit

Given the scale of the devaluations and the subsidies for exporters, there should be a much faster increase in exports.
February 23, 2019

Marghazar Zoo

GOING by the reports of the past few years, it appears that exotic animals are brought to the Marghazar Zoo in...
Updated February 22, 2019

No tax vision

IN a ceremony to give awards to the top taxpayers of the country, the prime minister spoke about his own ...
February 22, 2019

Fields of red

THE Balochistan government recently announced its support for the Anti-Narcotics Force in its efforts to eliminate...
February 22, 2019

PTI’s public quarrels

ANOTHER day, another public brawl for the PTI. This week, outspoken Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry exposed...