Islamabad United emerge victorious against Peshawar Zalmi in nail-biting PSL clash

Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 12 runs in the 11th fixture of the Pakistan Super League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

United had given Zalmi a target of 159 runs but Zalmi were unable to obtain the score despite an excellent effort by Kieron Pollard, who scored 51 off 22 balls, with three 4s and five 6s.

The entire side was wiped out for 146 with two balls remaining, with a sensational hat-trick by Mohammad Sami in the last over.

Islamabad United innings

Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against United who lasted the full duration of the first innings to score 158/9.

The top scorer for the side was Bell who scored 56 off 46 deliveries followed by Delport who brought 29 runs to the scoreboard off 18 balls.

Among Zalmi's bowlers, the most number of wickets taken were by Sameen Gul who downed three men, including the first wicket of Ronchi.

Peshawar Zalmi innings

Besides a brilliant knock by Pollard, Zalmi's batting left a lot to be desired, with the only other significant totals being put up by Dawson and Wahab Riaz who scored 21 and 20 respectively.

United's Mohammad Musa and Mohammad Sami each took 3 wickets with the rest taken by Ashraf, Shadab and Patel.