DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Islamabad United emerge victorious against Peshawar Zalmi in nail-biting PSL clash

Dawn.comUpdated February 22, 2019

Email

Zalmi celebrating the fall of a wicket. — PSL
Zalmi celebrating the fall of a wicket. — PSL

Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 12 runs in the 11th fixture of the Pakistan Super League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

United had given Zalmi a target of 159 runs but Zalmi were unable to obtain the score despite an excellent effort by Kieron Pollard, who scored 51 off 22 balls, with three 4s and five 6s.

The entire side was wiped out for 146 with two balls remaining, with a sensational hat-trick by Mohammad Sami in the last over.

Islamabad United innings

Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against United who lasted the full duration of the first innings to score 158/9.

The top scorer for the side was Bell who scored 56 off 46 deliveries followed by Delport who brought 29 runs to the scoreboard off 18 balls.

Among Zalmi's bowlers, the most number of wickets taken were by Sameen Gul who downed three men, including the first wicket of Ronchi.

Peshawar Zalmi innings

Besides a brilliant knock by Pollard, Zalmi's batting left a lot to be desired, with the only other significant totals being put up by Dawson and Wahab Riaz who scored 21 and 20 respectively.

United's Mohammad Musa and Mohammad Sami each took 3 wickets with the rest taken by Ashraf, Shadab and Patel.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 22, 2019

No tax vision

IN a ceremony to give awards to the top taxpayers of the country, the prime minister spoke about his own ...
February 22, 2019

Fields of red

THE Balochistan government recently announced its support for the Anti-Narcotics Force in its efforts to eliminate...
February 22, 2019

PTI’s public quarrels

ANOTHER day, another public brawl for the PTI. This week, outspoken Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry exposed...
Updated February 21, 2019

CPEC allegations

WHEN Communications Minister Murad Saeed alleged in public remarks that there was corruption in the award of the...
Updated February 21, 2019

Attack on Pasdaran

It is a fact that cross-border attacks are amongst the biggest irritants standing in the way of better Pak-Iran ties.
February 21, 2019

Needless controversy

JINGOISM and nationalistic hysteria can find sinister designs in even the most innocent of actions. This unfortunate...