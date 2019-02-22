Punjab government takes 'administrative control' of seminary believed to be JeM headquarters

The interior ministry on Friday announced that the Punjab government has taken administrative control of a mosque-and-seminary complex in Bahawalpur that is believed to have been the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The campus has a 70-strong faculty and 600 students enrolled.

According to a spokesperson from the ministry: "The Government of Punjab has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, reportedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs."

Punjab police has taken over security of the campus, the spokesperson added.

A local source in Bahawalpur could not confirm any physical movement or changes in the security set-up around the campus at the time of publishing of this story.