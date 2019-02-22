DAWN.COM

Punjab government takes 'administrative control' of seminary believed to be JeM headquarters

Sanaullah KhanFebruary 22, 2019

Punjab police is currently providing security and protection to the campus, said the interior ministry spokesperson. — AFP/File
The interior ministry on Friday announced that the Punjab government has taken administrative control of a mosque-and-seminary complex in Bahawalpur that is believed to have been the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The campus has a 70-strong faculty and 600 students enrolled.

According to a spokesperson from the ministry: "The Government of Punjab has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, reportedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs."

Punjab police has taken over security of the campus, the spokesperson added.

A local source in Bahawalpur could not confirm any physical movement or changes in the security set-up around the campus at the time of publishing of this story.

