Punjab government takes 'administrative control' of seminary alleged to be JeM headquarters

Sanaullah KhanUpdated February 22, 2019

Punjab police is currently providing security and protection to the campus, said the interior ministry spokesperson. — AFP/File
The interior ministry on Friday announced that the Punjab government has taken administrative control of a mosque-and-seminary complex in Bahawalpur that is believed to have been the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The campus has a 70-strong faculty and more than 650 students enrolled.

According to a spokesperson from the ministry: "The Government of Punjab has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, reportedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs."

Punjab police has taken over security of the campus, the spokesperson added.

A subsequent statement issued by the interior ministry's spokesperson explained that although Indian media outlets are linking the Bahawalpur complex to a JeM training centre, the facility is "purely a madressah and Jamia Masjid (central mosque) where scores of orphans and students from underprivileged families are receiving religious and worldly education".

It revealed that Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Shozaib Saeed and Bahawalpur SP Saleem Niazi had paid a "surprise visit" to the campus, and surveyed all of its buildings and the facilities provided in them.

According to the statement, the complex provides worldly education until grade 6, and following their secondary and intermediate schooling, students are provided bachelors- and masters-level education leading to Dars-e-Nizami (madressah degree).

A large number of Bahawalpur residents bear the expenses of the madressah through alms and charity, and provide its pupils with rice and grain at no cost.

"The Special Branch [of police], Counter-Terrorism Department and other departments carry out a formal scrutiny of this and other madressahs on a monthly basis," the ministry's handout stated.

It said starting today, the Punjab government has taken over the management of the Bahawalpur institution as a "preventative measure".

Comments (15)

1000 characters
Peace
Feb 22, 2019 07:38pm

No comments?

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Feb 22, 2019 08:04pm

Do it with all the places , even if it’s just a rumor, show the world we have no part in any of it.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 22, 2019 08:08pm

A good move...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 22, 2019 08:14pm

The same needs to be done with all major seminaries.

Recommend 0
Sunil
Feb 22, 2019 08:26pm

Too little too late

Recommend 0
Jameel
Feb 22, 2019 08:33pm

Why so late.?

Recommend 0
Hussnain Mushtaq
Feb 22, 2019 08:48pm

Nyc

Recommend 0
Angry Pitbull
Feb 22, 2019 08:55pm

Very good and lot more good news to come for India

Recommend 0
Jay
Feb 22, 2019 09:02pm

"Well, better late than never."

Recommend 0
Denali
Feb 22, 2019 09:14pm

About time

Recommend 0
Balwantsinh Rathod
Feb 22, 2019 09:35pm

I hop that work permanently

Recommend 0
Momin
Feb 22, 2019 09:44pm

Pakistan is under no pressure to take action against JUD.

Recommend 0
Venkat
Feb 22, 2019 10:05pm

At last good move

Recommend 0
Xyz
Feb 22, 2019 10:07pm

Why? and Why now ?

Recommend 0
Samar
Feb 22, 2019 10:18pm

What happened??No comments.

Recommend 0

