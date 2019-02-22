Lahore Qalandars fight their way to a thrilling victory against Multan Sultans

The Lahore Qalandars took a brilliant stand against Multan Sultans in the 10th PSL clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

With a 201-run target to chase, AB De Villiers led the charge with much needed support provided by David Wiese who scored a six at the last ball at a time when it seemed the side would lose by two runs.

At 19.5 overs the Qalandars had stood at 198-4, requiring three runs from the last ball and one was inclined to believe they would take a single run between the wickets, ending up two runs short.

With a less than full delivery thrown, Wiese got under it and powered it all the way to the ropes for a miraculous six.

Multan Sultans innings

The Qalandars rode a 135-run opening stand provided by Umar Siddiq (53 off 38) and James Vince (84 off 41) to become the first side to reach score 200 runs in PSL 2019.

Such was the Sultans' scintillating start that the massive total almost felt a little short by the end of their innings. The culpable party was the Sultans' middle order which failed to truly capitalise on Siddiq and Vince's demolition job up top.

Lamichhane was the lead wicket taker with 3 wickets to his name, followed by Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf who claimed one a piece.

Lahore Qalandars innings

Though the top scorer from the Qalandars was Fakhar Zaman, with 63 runs, the tide of the match was turned with the partnership of De Villiers and Wiese.

De Villiers scored 52 off 29 balls, with six boundaries (equally divided between fours and sixes). Wiese added 45 runs to the scoreboard off 20 deliveries, with five sixes to his name.

Junaid Khan was the lead wicket taker for the side, successfully downing three players in exchange for 39 runs. The only other wicket was taken by Mohammad Ilyas.

Captains' comments (pre-match)

Qalandars skipper AB de Villiers was confident in his side's "good bowling attack".

"The wicket is so good that it's nice to know what you're chasing," he said, as he opted to field in the first innings.

Sultans skipper Shoaib Malik was hopeful that his side would get a good start and a total his bowlers could defend. "I'm not too sure about a total, but having a good start always gives you something," he said.

The Lahore side have made three changes in their lineup, while Multan have made four.

Line-ups:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Salman Butt, AB de Villiers, Sohail Akhtar, Salman Agha, Brendan Taylor, David Wiese, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Rahat Ali

Multan Sultans: James Vince, Laurie Evans, Umar Siddiq, Shoaib Malik, Dan Christian, Andre Russell, Hammad Azam, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Irfan