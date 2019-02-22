DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 22, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian SC orders protection for Kashmiris in wake of Pulwama attack

AFPFebruary 22, 2019

Email

Over 700 Kashmiri students, workers and traders have returned to occupied Kashmir from India to escape reprisals for attack. ─ AFP/File
Over 700 Kashmiri students, workers and traders have returned to occupied Kashmir from India to escape reprisals for attack. ─ AFP/File

India's Supreme Court on Friday ordered bolstered protection for Kashmiris who have faced discrimination and violent backlash from Indian citizens in the aftermath of the Pulwama suicide blast in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed in occupied Kashmir last week.

The top court told state governments and police chiefs to ensure there are no "attacks, threats or social boycott" over the February 14 bombing, the worst in the territory in 30 years.

More than 700 Kashmiri students, workers and traders have returned to occupied Kashmir from the rest of India to escape reprisals for the attack, which has also ratcheted up regional tensions after India has alleged that those who planned the attacks had links with the Pakistani state — a charge that Islamabad has vigorously denied.

Explore: Kashmiri students flee Indian backlash after Pulwama suicide attack

Video footage of Kashmiris being taunted or beaten has been widely shared on social media, while right-wing Hindu groups and some TV news channel pundits have encouraged reprisals.

Some Kashmiris have been suspended by Indian universities for their social media comments on the case. Others have been arrested on sedition charges.

"Immediately after the attack, mobs and vigilante groups engaged in vitriolic hate speech and began attacking, and threatening Muslims and Kashmiris throughout the country," said two activists who sought the Supreme Court action.

Read more: Kashmiris living in India facing threats, evictions

Mohammad Yasin Khan, president of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, told AFP that threats of violence were still being made.

Khan said 300 students from Uttarakhand state alone have returned to Kashmir.

Kashmiri business groups have called for a protest shutdown on Friday by shops and stores in the territory against the "continuing threats and intimidation" of Kashmiri people in Indian cities.

PAK INDIA TIES, KASHMIR UNREST
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 22, 2019

No tax vision

IN a ceremony to give awards to the top taxpayers of the country, the prime minister spoke about his own ...
February 22, 2019

Fields of red

THE Balochistan government recently announced its support for the Anti-Narcotics Force in its efforts to eliminate...
February 22, 2019

PTI’s public quarrels

ANOTHER day, another public brawl for the PTI. This week, outspoken Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry exposed...
Updated February 21, 2019

CPEC allegations

WHEN Communications Minister Murad Saeed alleged in public remarks that there was corruption in the award of the...
Updated February 21, 2019

Attack on Pasdaran

It is a fact that cross-border attacks are amongst the biggest irritants standing in the way of better Pak-Iran ties.
February 21, 2019

Needless controversy

JINGOISM and nationalistic hysteria can find sinister designs in even the most innocent of actions. This unfortunate...