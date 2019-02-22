Dozens detained after 5 siblings die due to consumption of 'toxic' food in Karachi
Five children of the same family died in Karachi on Friday after allegedly consuming toxic food, prompting authorities to seal a branch of a popular biryani chain for investigation, police told Dawn.
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulshan Tahir Noorani, the siblings — ranging between the ages of 1.5 years and 10-years-old — their parents, and their paternal aunt had consumed food from Naubahar restaurant in the Saddar area.
All five siblings passed away today, while their aunt is in critical condition, according to SSP South Pir Mohammad Shah.
SSP Shah told Dawn that the children’s mother started vomiting and fell down inside the bathroom at around 3:30am at Qasr-e-Naz — a government lodge where they were staying.
Her husband, Faisal Kakar, assumed that she has suffered a heart attack and immediately took her to Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) where she was administered first aid.
When the couple returned at around 9am, they were shocked to find that two of their children were already dead and three others were in an unconscious state. Faisal’s sister was also barely able to speak.
Faisal then took his five children and sister to AKUH again at around 10am where all children were pronounced dead.
Read: Study finds lentils, potatoes, chicken meat contaminated
Quoting the doctors, the SSP said that the children were already dead around half an hour before their arrival at the AKUH.
He said that the children’s mother was saved ostensibly due to timely treatment.
The father said that his family had also had lunch at a friend's home in Balochistan's Khuzdar area earlier in the day, before consuming chips and juice in Hub. The family hails from Quetta and according to the SSP, Kakar is a landlord in Balochistan.
Since there was no more room in the air ambulance, the couple left for Quetta on a flight, while the bodies of their children were sent later on through the air ambulance.
Police said they would attempt to track down samples of all the food that the family had consumed on their journey from Quetta to Karachi.
Dozens detained, eateries sealed
Police have detained at least 32 people from three different places and collected 33 samples along with a team from SFA and Karachi University’s Hussain Ebrahim Jamal (HEJ) Research Institute of Chemistry.
In addition, a famous biryani chain which supplied biryani to Naubahar has also been sealed, said DIG South Sharjeel Kharal.
The senior officer told Dawn that 32 people in total have been detained from Naubahar, the biryani chain, and Qasr-e-Naz where the family members had stayed.
The DIG said out of 33 samples, 20 samples have been taken from Naubahar, six from Qasr-e-Naz and seven from the biryani chain for investigation.
Furthermore, Naubahar restaurant and the bedroom, store room and kitchen of Qasr-e-Naz have also been sealed for investigation.
DIG Kharal said samples from the bodies of the deceased siblings will be sent to a laboratory in Lahore on Saturday to ascertain the exact cause of death.
Dr Shakeel Ahmed of KU's HEJ Research Centre told Dawn that they have collected 11 samples from the vomit, clothes, powder, blankets, and floor of the bedroom.
DG Sindh Food Authority Amjad Leghari said that they would send the food samples to the official technical lab located in Korangi.
He clarified that they had also sealed the biryani outlet as the food boxes obtained by the family from Naubahar carried the food chain's name.
CM orders inquiry, SFA submits report
Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took grave notice of the death of the five children.
He instructed the commissioner to personally meet the affected family and make their travel arrangements if they want to go back to Quetta. "I am deeply saddened by this incident, and I can feel the parents' pain," Shah said. "They will get justice."
He also directed Sindh Food Authority (SFA) to collect samples of food from the restaurant and send them for laboratory testing.
The initial report sent to the chief minister by the SFA and police said that a family from Quetta, Balochistan reached Karachi last night at around 8pm and stayed in a room at Qasar-e-Naz, a federal government lodge.
While coming from Quetta, the family stayed in Khuzdar and Hub and took some food.
When they entered Karachi last night the family took bought some takeaway biryani and ate in their room. After consuming the biryani, the mother started vomiting and was taken to AKUH by her husband.
On Friday morning, when he returned to the room with his wife, his five children, and one girl, a relative, were found unconscious. He rushed them to the hospital where the five children were declared dead.
The SFA team on the directives of the chief minister took samples of food from the restaurant Nau Bahar, located near the passport office in Saddar, from where they had purchased the biryani.
They also collected leftover food and used plates from the room where the family was staying so they may be sent for laboratory testing.
The concerned police have also taken action as per their procedure.
The chief minister also directed the Commissioner Karachi to arrange shifting of the aggrieved family along with six bodies back to Balochistan.
AIG seeks Karachiites' complaints against restaurant
AIG Shaikh has requested Karachiites, who had consumed food — especially biryani — from Naubahar Restaurant on February 21 (Thursday) and experienced any discomfort, to contact the police on either its Whatsapp number (0343-5142770) or its landline number (021-99225500).
The incident comes months after two minor brothers had died in Karachi after consuming food from an upscale restaurant.
A earlier version of the story erroneously stated that the mother is in critical condition. It is, in fact, the children's aunt. The error is regretted.
Comments (44)
Terrible incident. I prey for the mother's full speedy recovery.
Food poisoning! Given the filth of the city surprised there are not hundreds more cases. Condolences.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Very Sad....I pray for this family.
Extremely alarming Chain of such unfortunate incidents. Arizona Grill (2 kids) then Hyderabad (2 kids) now this incident (5).
Please please please, don't eat food from outside , just consume home cooked, our government has no concern, we have to take care
It is a terrible news and highlights the poor quality food and hygienic problems within our food stalls and restaurants. Investigate thoroughly, establish full facts and punish its culprits. (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz Awaz).
The best fresh food is cooked at home by the housewife.
People consume food from street restaurants without knowing whether it is fresh or contaminated food.
I am grieved on the loss of precious human lives and pray for early recovery of the mother of deceased children. Ameen.
Very Tragic. Chips & Juices are kid's favorite and unfortunately this greatly consumed food goes to production without any quality check. Apart from renowned names; most of the kid's favorite food & candies are prepared at the street / home factories that result into such heartbreaking incidents. Food department must take serious action to shut all such outlets.
Shows how well the various institutions are working like the Food Authority etc? Imagine innocent lives lost !!! Deplorable...
Sindh Government is one of the worst government Humanity has witnessed in the last 100 years....Literally no control over anything, don know where the Billions & Billions, got through 18th Amendment & NFC Award, went?
All thanks to proliferation of dubious copy-cat 'westernized' restaurants in the city, with poor hygeine, food-handling, cold-storage and sanitation facilities and pathetic kitches, sub-standard food supplies and poorly trained kichen staff.
Eat at these over-priced over-rated joints at your own risk!
Food Inspectors should check the cleanliness of the restaurants regularly.
What are the food inspection authorities doing? and why they are getting paid?
Corruption in the food inspection department bearing fruit.
There can be a possibility of murder as well. So please don't ignore anything at this stage.
Naubahar Hotel in Saddar.
Really horrible news.
How sad! And what a shame! No one cares what people are fed in these restaurants. You pay to get toxic food that cost your your five children. This problem is nothing less serious than terrorism, corruption, vandalism or target killing. Please take stern action against these animals and put our eating places in order, too.
@Pakistani, I personally don't think the Government should be blamed each time such a sad incidence takes place. I would question the conscience of the resturant owner and the employees serving sub standard food. But then issue here is we don't educate the masses with good hygiene and clean living. Does not TV station broadcast ethics of hygiene and clean living. Most of the debates are politics or which sect of religion is better than the other.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, punishment will not solve the problem, education will.
Very sad indeed, prayers for the family
Have you ever heard a child of a ruling elite die of food poisoning by eating chips and juice?
@Pakistani, true...in Sindh...abandon all hope and your defense is your responsibility. PpP is massively invested in to democracy rather than actually hearing the shrieks of Sindh Vasi.
What a grave, gruesome and great tragedy?
It is yet another serious case of food poisoning in Karachi. Time to enforce strict food laws in the country against unhealthy preparation and serving of foods in eateries.
which resturant??
If Sare Aam programme by Iqrar bbahi was made in any other country then the whole of the food and health department would have been hanged. These incidents will never stop until the food authority does their job properly and then held responsible if they don't. People also need to make it their habit to check the kitchen before eating there.
@M.Mudassir Siddiqui, Sindh govt is only after money and nothing else, they have no shame.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Nothing will happen to the culprits as Sindh govt would take money and Bhutto zinda hi.
Strongest action should be taken against the restaurant.
unlike a big restaurant which remain free after the death of kids, i hope there will be some action against this small owner.
@Saif Zulfiqar , Food Inspectors in Sind are corrupt. Their only job is to collect bribes and get free food for their families and friends.
What a sad story, it happens again and again in pakistan.
@Syed A. Mateen, you had to add "the housewife". So a husband can't cook or a maid or a cook. Just the housewife! What's wrong with us all?
name of the restaurant?
Dear reporter of Dawn News, I am German National and i been in the same resturant couple days ago for Dinner with my fried who is livestock doctor, as we checked the food before to eat in Saddar New Bahar Restaurant then we have rejected our dinner while the food was looking poisoned. The government have to take a strongly action against the owner and the cooks who are cooking the food in this restaurant for complete punishment of 5 murders of children.
@Syed A. Mateen, Why food need to be cooked by housewife why not by you?
A thief is going to catch a thief! No Way!
Why father didn’t consume the same food? I don’t buy this food poisoning theory. Specially when every member of this family dies but no one else in the city.
Every packed food has a shelf life. Hence CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah may please issue orders to all food packers to print Expiry Date on each pack.
I believe Shah Sai is too busy doing money laundering and has no time to run his govt. efficiently .
Terrible news. Whats being done to prevent it from happening again?
Incompetent government. No law no justice. All criminals from chief minister to food department
SFA.. should create job opportunities for postgraduates in food sc. Microbiology, food chemistry with particular training and experience in HACCP advance level 4..PIC etc. Unfortunately I have never seen these in my last 1 year stay in Pakistan. I have worked for 8 years in UAE where we can see proper control of Food control Dept Dubai Municipality and implementation of food safety laws. Here in Pakistan. We r far away from these. Is there any authority, whom will take initiative to avoid such situation in future. Regards
There is no mention of the family. Who are they and from where they had come to stay at Qasr e Naz. It appears head of the family is a government officer. The incident is horrible.