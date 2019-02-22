5 siblings die after allegedly consuming toxic food in Karachi
Five children of the same family died in Karachi on Friday after allegedly consuming toxic food, police told Dawn.
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulshan Tahir Noorani, the siblings — ranging between the ages of 1.5 years and 10-years-old — and their parents had consumed food from a restaurant in the Saddar area.
All five siblings passed away today, while their mother is in critical condition, the SP said, adding that further action would be taken after recording her statement.
Deputy Inspector General South Sharjeel Kharal said that according to the father, the family had eaten food from the said restaurant after which his wife and children fell sick. They were taken to a private hospital where the children expired. Their mother remains under treatment.
The father said that his family had also had lunch at a friend's home in Balochistan's Khuzdar area earlier in the day, before consuming chips and juice in Hub. The family hails from Quetta.
Police said they would attempt to track down samples of all the food that the family had consumed on their journey from Quetta to Karachi.
Karachi police chief Dr. Amir Ahmed Shaikh took notice of the incident and instructed the DIG South to furnish an inquiry report on the investigation into the case as well as action taken so far by the police.
DIG South told the media that 15 staff members of the restaurant have been detained and "the crime scene has been secured". A four-member team has also been formed to conduct the post-mortem examination of the deceased.
SFA submits report to CM; AIG seeks Karachiites' complaints against restaurant
Meanwhile, Sindh Food Authority (SFA), in its report to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, stated that the family had bought food from the restaurant and consumed it in their room at Qasr-e-Naz — a government lodge. The mother had started vomiting soon after so the husband took her to the hospital.
Upon his return to their room, the report said, he found the children and a relative unconscious. The children were pronounced dead at the hospital.
The food authority told the chief minister that it has secured food samples from both the restaurants as well as the room that the family was staying in. The samples are being sent for testing, it added.
The chief minister instructed Commissioner Karachi to personally meet the affected family's father and make their travel arrangements if they want to go back to Quetta. "I am deeply saddened by this incident, and I can feel the parents' pain," Shah said. "They will get justice."
AIG Shaikh has requested Karachiites, who had consumed food — especially biryani — from Naubahar Restaurant on February 21 (Thursday) and experienced any discomfort, to contact the police on either its Whatsapp number (0343-5142770) or its landline number (021-99225500).
The incident comes months after two minor brothers had died in Karachi after consuming food from an upscale restaurant.
Comments (31)
Terrible incident. I prey for the mother's full speedy recovery.
Food poisoning! Given the filth of the city surprised there are not hundreds more cases. Condolences.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Very Sad....I pray for this family.
Extremely alarming Chain of such unfortunate incidents. Arizona Grill (2 kids) then Hyderabad (2 kids) now this incident (5).
Please please please, don't eat food from outside , just consume home cooked, our government has no concern, we have to take care
It is a terrible news and highlights the poor quality food and hygienic problems within our food stalls and restaurants. Investigate thoroughly, establish full facts and punish its culprits. (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz Awaz).
The best fresh food is cooked at home by the housewife.
People consume food from street restaurants without knowing whether it is fresh or contaminated food.
I am grieved on the loss of precious human lives and pray for early recovery of the mother of deceased children. Ameen.
Very Tragic. Chips & Juices are kid's favorite and unfortunately this greatly consumed food goes to production without any quality check. Apart from renowned names; most of the kid's favorite food & candies are prepared at the street / home factories that result into such heartbreaking incidents. Food department must take serious action to shut all such outlets.
Shows how well the various institutions are working like the Food Authority etc? Imagine innocent lives lost !!! Deplorable...
Sindh Government is one of the worst government Humanity has witnessed in the last 100 years....Literally no control over anything, don know where the Billions & Billions, got through 18th Amendment & NFC Award, went?
All thanks to proliferation of dubious copy-cat 'westernized' restaurants in the city, with poor hygeine, food-handling, cold-storage and sanitation facilities and pathetic kitches, sub-standard food supplies and poorly trained kichen staff.
Eat at these over-priced over-rated joints at your own risk!
Food Inspectors should check the cleanliness of the restaurants regularly.
What are the food inspection authorities doing? and why they are getting paid?
Corruption in the food inspection department bearing fruit.
There can be a possibility of murder as well. So please don't ignore anything at this stage.
Naubahar Hotel in Saddar.
Really horrible news.
How sad! And what a shame! No one cares what people are fed in these restaurants. You pay to get toxic food that cost your your five children. This problem is nothing less serious than terrorism, corruption, vandalism or target killing. Please take stern action against these animals and put our eating places in order, too.
@Pakistani, I personally don't think the Government should be blamed each time such a sad incidence takes place. I would question the conscience of the resturant owner and the employees serving sub standard food. But then issue here is we don't educate the masses with good hygiene and clean living. Does not TV station broadcast ethics of hygiene and clean living. Most of the debates are politics or which sect of religion is better than the other.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, punishment will not solve the problem, education will.
Very sad indeed, prayers for the family
Have you ever heard a child of a ruling elite die of food poisoning by eating chips and juice?
@Pakistani, true...in Sindh...abandon all hope and your defense is your responsibility. PpP is massively invested in to democracy rather than actually hearing the shrieks of Sindh Vasi.
What a grave, gruesome and great tragedy?
It is yet another serious case of food poisoning in Karachi. Time to enforce strict food laws in the country against unhealthy preparation and serving of foods in eateries.
which resturant??
If Sare Aam programme by Iqrar bbahi was made in any other country then the whole of the food and health department would have been hanged. These incidents will never stop until the food authority does their job properly and then held responsible if they don't. People also need to make it their habit to check the kitchen before eating there.
@M.Mudassir Siddiqui, Sindh govt is only after money and nothing else, they have no shame.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Nothing will happen to the culprits as Sindh govt would take money and Bhutto zinda hi.
Strongest action should be taken against the restaurant.
unlike a big restaurant which remain free after the death of kids, i hope there will be some action against this small owner.
@Saif Zulfiqar , Food Inspectors in Sind are corrupt. Their only job is to collect bribes and get free food for their families and friends.