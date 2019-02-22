DG ISPR reiterates 'talks, not war' proposal to India, distances Pakistan from Pulwama

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Friday pointed out a pattern of "staged" incidents in India and occupied Kashmir which New Delhi has historically blamed on Islamabad "whenever Pakistan is moving towards stability or some important event is to take place".

The DG ISPR, while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi today, predominantly spoke about India's reaction following last week's suicide blast in Indian-occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area, in which at least 40 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Maj Gen Ghafoor began by providing historical background and context about Pakistan-India ties dating back to Partition, saying that although it had been 70 years since then, "India still hasn't been able to accept it."

"Whenever there is supposed to be an important event in Pakistan, or the country is moving towards stability, then there is always some sort of staged incident in either India or occupied Kashmir," the DG ISPR said, adding that such incidents also seem to occur when India is just months away from elections.

"In Dec 2001 ─ the Indian parliament attack ─ India was supposed to have general elections and the presidential election in 2002, the United Nations General Assembly was in session. It was around this time that an influx of terrorists began on Pakistan's western border following 9/11.

"When the Mumbai attack took place, our progress in the war on terror was quite good and at this time too, there were to be general elections in India from February to December.

"On Jan 2, 2016, Pathankot happened. The President of the United States' State of the Union address was due. India was to see state elections and there were foreign secretary-level talks scheduled between India and Pakistan. That was scuttled," he said.

"The Uri incident happened on Sept 18, 2016, when our prime minister was set to go to the UNGA to deliver a speech," he added.

"So this pattern shows that whenever in Pakistan there is some important event due, some staged action of this sort takes place," Maj Gen Ghafoor noted.

He pointed out that there were eight significant events to take place either in Pakistan or involving Pakistan in the period Feb-March 2019:

Saudi crown prince's visit and investment conference

Discussion on United Nations Security Council terror listing

Afghan peace talks

European Union discussion on occupied Kashmir

Hearing of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav's case at the International Court of Justice

Discussion on FATF report

Meeting between Pakistan, Indian officials on Kartarpur Corridor developments

PSL matches to be played in Pakistan

The DG ISPR also observed that India was to hold elections in the coming months even as "an indigenous struggle in occupied Kashmir is at its peak and out of India's control".

"In light of these events, what benefit would Pakistan get from [involvement in] the Pulwama attack?" he questioned.

"I'll leave it to you to judge who is benefiting from all this."

'India should question its security forces'

The DG ISPR also noted certain technical details regarding the Pulwama attack and the claim of responsibility made in a video by a Kashmiri youth that made it appear doubtful that Pakistan had any role in the attack.

"India began showering Pakistan with accusations immediately after the attack without sparing a moment to think, and without any evidence in hand," Ghafoor said.

"From the Line of Control onwards, Indian security forces have layered defences," he said, explaining that there were layered lines of defence, one after another.

"How is it possible for anyone from Pakistan to cross the LoC and go to some area where the population of security forces is greater than that of locals?"

"You should question your security forces, that 'You've been sitting here for decades, you spend so much on defence, how was this infiltration possible?'," he stated.

"The Pulwama attack happened miles away from the LoC. The explosives that were employed were being used by the administration and security forces in occupied Kashmir, it didn't go there from Pakistan," Maj Gen Ghafoor said. "The car that was used was also local [to Kashmir]. It did not go there from Pakistan."

'Social media chatter in India predicted attack months ago'

The DG ISPR also pointed out that Adil Dar, the youth who had claimed responsibility for the attack in a video, was a local [to Kashmir] who, like so many other Kashmiri youths, had suffered at the hands of Indian security forces in the past.

"In 2017, he had remained under arrest and security forces maltreated him [...] The way he was pushed to the path where he gave this violent response," he said.

The army's spokesman said that an expert technical analysis of the claim video ─ looking at quality, the distance from which it was shot, how it was dubbed, what weapons were visible ─ could provide a lot of clues to observers. "Look at the class composition of the soldiers who were killed in the attack," he suggested.

The army's spokesman also observed that social media chatter in India had predicted months ago that such an attack would take place as the country rolls into election mode.

Dar's funeral in absentia was attended by thousands in Kashmir. "It is an indication of the state of affairs in Kashmir," he asserted.

'Pakistan is not diplomatically isolated'

The DG ISPR noted that despite's India's efforts to diplomatically isolate Pakistan since 2016, foreign heads of state and dignitaries had been visiting, foreign investment was pouring in, development on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was underway, and military cooperation and diplomacy was also ongoing.

