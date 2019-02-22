India hasn't been able to accept Pakistan in 72 years: DG ISPR on Pulwama attack

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor is addressing a press conference at General Headquarters Rawalpindi.

"There were lots of issues that I wanted to talk about today," Maj Gen Ghafoor said: "But due to the situation after Pulwama, I will [only] be talking about that today.

"Right after the attack, India started raining accusations on Pakistan without thinking and without any evidence. Pakistan has, this time, taken time to respond because of the accusations leveled.

"Sixty-four per cent of our population is youth and we are in fifth generation warfare, so [their] target is the youth of Pakistan. Will give some context so our youth can understand [this point].

"We have a 72-year history. The partition happened in 1947 and Pakistan was liberated. India still hasn’t been able to accept that.

"In 1965, tensions emerged at the Line of Control. Our country that had taken the path to progress was affected. Then in 1971, our [geographical] distance from East Pakistan was exploited. The Mukti Bahini [group] is in front of you. The real terrorism was done then through Mukti Bahini.

"But we were able to get through that as well because of our resilience. From 1971 to 1984, there were no incidents on our eastern border. The situation was relatively calm, and there weren’t any cross-LoC firings. We began progressing again.

"But the Siachen happened. One day, when Pak Army wasn't there, 'you came and occupied our area, and since then the Pakistan Army has been battling there.

"Then [it moved towards] nuclear weapons. India started using indirect strategies, and began promoting terrorism in our country. If this hadn’t happened, we would have been able to prevent the entry of terrorists from the western border. Then in 2008 when we were [forced to fight] terrorism again. The purpose was to scuttle our counter-terrorism efforts, and the live proof of this is Kulbhushan Yadav.

"On the contrary, what did Pakistan do? [We offered] comprehensive two-way dialogue, we created a hotline for the DGMOs, we set up five crossing points on LoC. From 2004-8 our CBD sittings happened but in the aftermath of the Mumbai attack even those were discontinued.

"Whenever there is an important event in Pakistan or when Pakistan is becoming more stable, some sort of incident is staged in India or India-occupied Kashmir. In 2001, attack on the Indian parliament took place ahead of their general and presidential elections.

"Mumbai attacks happened in 2008 at a time when the war against terrorism was progressing well but there were also elections coming up in India.

Then the Pathankot incident happened in 2016 at a time when the US president was to give the state of the union address. There were state elections happening in India too. The Pak-India dialogue got scuttled too. So whenever any important event is about to happen, something of this sort [Pulwama] happens.

More details to follow.