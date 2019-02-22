33 Karachi taxpayers among FBR’s top 50

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday released a list of 150 taxpaying citizens that have contributed the highest taxes, with the Karachi-based Saima Shahbaz Malik topping the category for tax year 2018. Of the total, Mehvish A. Tapal, who was ranked at 45 in the category of the top 50 individuals, is also from Karachi.

The FBR issued lists of the top 50 taxpayers in three categories — individuals, association of persons (AoPs), and companies. These directories are scheduled to be released to the public on Friday.

On the list of the top 50 individual taxpayers, Karachi’s denizens have proved to be the highest contributors, with 33 individuals who contributed the highest taxes in the tax year 2018. This is followed by six individuals from Lahore, three from Gujranwala, and two from Islamabad. Sukkur, Abbottabad, Hyderabad, Quetta and Multan each have one taxpayer who in included in the top 50 list.

In the tabulation of the top 10 taxpayers, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ranks at the 5th position. This list is topped by Ms Malik (as mentioned earlier), followed by Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ahmed Ullah, and Hasan Mansha. Others on this list are Syed Babar Ali, Rehan Hassan, Imtiaz Hussain, Malik Shahid and Muhammad Hanif Jiwani.

Data divided into categories of individuals, association of persons and companies

Subsequently come Ainul Haq in Quetta, Naveed Ahmed Mahar in Sukkur, Muhammad Ramzan in Multan, Ghulam Mustafa in Hyderabad, and Muhammad Dawood Khan in Abbottabad. No person from Peshawar makes a presence.

In the list of the top 50 taxpaying AoPs, Karachi again leads the list with 17 AoPs paying the highest amounts to the exchequer during the 2018 tax year, followed by 10 in Lahore, eight in Quetta, three each in Gujranwala and Islamabad, two each in Hyderabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad and Sukkur, and one in Multan.

The top 10 AoPs principal officers/partners include Muhabbat Khan at the primary position, followed by Waseem Afzal, Asif Majeed, Muhabbat Khan, Muzaffar Hayat Paracha, Ch. Aamir Latif, Azeem Khan Yousafzai, Nizamuddin, Pehlaj Rai, and Syed Masood Hussain Shah.

In terms of city contributions on the top 50 taxpayers’ list, in Gujranwala the highest paying AoPs are Ch. Muhammad Sadique, Tariq Pervaiz, and Hassan Saqlain; those in Islamabad are Amir Siddiqui, Muhammad Abdul Qadir and Muhammad Bilal, and in Hyderabad Pehlaj Rai and Dr Daya Ram. Also on this list are Ch Aamir Latif and Syed Masood Hussain Shah (Peshawar); Yehua and Majidullah Khan (Abbottabad); Muhammad Akram Khan Panezai (Sukkur); and Dr Muhammad Shafique Khan (Multan).

In terms of taxes paid by companies, once again Karachi heads the list with 21 contributing the highest amounts, followed by 16 companies registered in the Islamabad Capital Territory, nine in Lahore, two in Multan and one each in Faisalabad and Peshawar.

The top 10 companies on the FBR list include the Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd, United Bank Ltd, Government Holdings (Private) Ltd, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd, the Allied Bank of Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority, Habib Bank Ltd, Indus Motor Company Ltd, and Nestle Pakistan Ltd.

No company from Quetta has a place in the list of the 50 companies contributing the highest taxes.

In terms of contribution in taxes, the top 40 individuals include Shahid Yasin Malik, Arif Habib, Mian Umer Mansha, Farrukh Ijaz, Wazir Ali Pardhan, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Hanif Machiyara, Muhammad Irfan Ghazi, Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Malik Muhammad Mukarram, Jahanzeb Jilani, Ainul Haq, Faraz Ellahi Shamsi, Muhammad Mateen Shafi, Muhammad Hamid Khan, Shahbaz Yasin Malik, Amir Mehmood, Muhammad Tehreem Shamim, Mohammad Talha, Syed Irshad Ahmed, Najam Hafeez, Mohammad Najeeb Haroon, Shoaib Anwer Malik, Ali Akhai, Aftab Faizullah Tapal, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Saeed Faisal, Naveed Ahmed Mahar, Khalid Mahmood, Muhammad Ramzan, Tariq Rafi, Muhammad Asad, Ghulam Mustafa, Altaf Adam, Mehvish A. Tapal, Mian Raza Mansha, Iqbal Ali Mohamed, Salim Habib Godil, Muhammad Dawood Khan and Tanveer Ahmed.

The top 40 taxpaying companies include the China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd, Meezan Bank Ltd, Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd, the Civil Aviation Authority, Bank al-Habib Ltd, the National Bank of Pakistan, the Kot Addu Power Company Ltd, Unilever Pakistan Ltd, the Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd, Bank Alfalah Ltd, Bowenergy Resources (Pakistan) Srl, Pepsi-Cola International (Private) Ltd, Honda Atlas Cars Ltd, Attock Petroleum Ltd, International Wireless Communications Pakistan Ltd, Pakistan Oilfields Ltd, the Mari Petroleum Company Ltd, Millat Tractors Ltd, Huawei Technologies Pakistan (Private) Ltd, Bestway Cement Ltd, the Qasim International Container Terminal Pakistan Ltd, Mol Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B. V., Lucky Cement Ltd, Fauji Fertiliser Company Ltd, Tetra Pak (Pakistan) Ltd, the Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd, Getz Pharma (Private) Ltd, the Karachi International Container Terminal Ltd, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, CMPAK Ltd, China Communications Construction Company Ltd, Engro Corporation Ltd, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Pvt.) Ltd, Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd, the Bank of Punjab, Atlas Honda Ltd, Fatima Fertiliser Company Ltd, Port Qasim Authority, and Glaxo Smith Kline Pakistan Ltd.

In terms of AoPs, the 40 top principal officers/partners of AoPs are Amir Siddiqui, Maj (rtd.) Nawaz Ahmed Minhas, Ch. Muhammad Sadique, Zahir Khan, Ebrahim Qassim, Kamal Nasir Khan, Muhammad Akram Khan Panezai, Aslam Suleman Jiwani, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Umer Memon, Muhammad Zeeshan, Zubair Nawaz Chatta, Ilyas Hussain Khan, Santosh Kumar Chawla, Aamir Bhaghani, Mohsin Hasnain, Yehua, Hamid Waheed, Majidullah Khan, Muhammad Aslam Nasir, Syed Asghar Ali, Malik Panjwani, Haji Mauladad, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Imran Khurshid, Muhammad Bilal, Akhtar Muhammad, Nazimuddin Feroze, Ghulam Mahboob, Muhammad Akram Khan Panazi, Tariq Pervaiz, Muhammad Sharif Paracha, Dr. Muhammad Shafique Khan, Khuram Irshad-ul Haqe, Arif Rashid Dar, Hassan Saqlain, Nafees Sultan, Yousuf Khosa, Saad Ullah Khan, and Dr Daya Ram.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2019