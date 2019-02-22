DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 22, 2019

Relatives of man killed in Indian jail ask govt to approach ICJ

Abid MehdiUpdated February 22, 2019

The Foreign Office claimed he was beaten to death by the inmates in retaliation to the Pulwama incident. — Photo courtesy of India Today
SIALKOT: Relatives of the Pakistani prisoner murdered in Jaipur jail by Indian inmates on Wednesday urged the government to take up the matter at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). They also sought to have his body brought back to the country.

Shakirullah was serving a 20-year jail term after he had been arrested and convicted under India’s Unlawful Activi­ties (Preven­tion) Act in 2011. The Foreign Office claimed he was beaten to death by the inmates in retaliation to the Pulwama incident.

Javaid Iqbal Masih, an uncle of Shakirullah, speaking to newsmen in Jessarwala-Daska village said, “We got the sad news through TV channels. Later, official authorities confirmed it.”

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2019

Fazal Karim
Feb 22, 2019 10:38am

Correct move. Govt should take it seriously.

Recommend
jai rajputana
Feb 22, 2019 10:45am

sarabjeet bhool gaye?

Recommend
Rajat
Feb 22, 2019 10:47am

Regret for that .. though hope you remember how Sarabjeet was murdered?

Recommend
Judge
Feb 22, 2019 10:47am

ICJ? Are you kidding?

Recommend

