Relatives of man killed in Indian jail ask govt to approach ICJ

SIALKOT: Relatives of the Pakistani prisoner murdered in Jaipur jail by Indian inmates on Wednesday urged the government to take up the matter at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). They also sought to have his body brought back to the country.

Shakirullah was serving a 20-year jail term after he had been arrested and convicted under India’s Unlawful Activi­ties (Preven­tion) Act in 2011. The Foreign Office claimed he was beaten to death by the inmates in retaliation to the Pulwama incident.

Javaid Iqbal Masih, an uncle of Shakirullah, speaking to newsmen in Jessarwala-Daska village said, “We got the sad news through TV channels. Later, official authorities confirmed it.”

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2019