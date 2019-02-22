DAWN.COM

LHC moved for ban on Indian films

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 22, 2019

Citizen wants Pakistan to reciprocate India's ban on Pakistani actors and singers in Bollywood after Pulwama attack. ─ File photo
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has been asked to put a complete ban on trade, exhibition and selling of Indian films in Pakistan to reciprocate a ban on Pakistani actors/singers working in Bollywood in the wake of Pulwama attack.

A citizen namely Sheikh Muhammad Latif filed a petition pleading through his counsel that the Import Policy Order 2016 announced by the federal government had banned import of all Indian films and other content.

However, he stated, the then prime minister through a notification of the Ministry of Information on Jan 31, 2017, announced that display of all international movies including Indian films in Pakistan would continue under the garb of revival of Pakistani film and cinema industry.

The petitioner submited that the notification was unlawful as it had not been approved by the federal cabinet, which was mandatory under a Supreme Court judgment in Mustafa Impex case of 2012.

He pointed out that after the recent terror attack in Pulwama (India held Kashmir), the All Indian Cine Workers officially announced a total ban on Pakistani actors working in Indian film industry and also banned songs sung by Pakistani singers.

The petitioner pleaded that the Supreme Court in a recent judgment ordered the government to take strict action against airing of Indian content on television channels.

He asked the court to set aside the impugned notification of Jan 31, 2017, for being unlawful and direct the government to impose a complete ban on exhibition of Indian films and other content in view of the SC order.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2019

Nahar01
Feb 22, 2019 10:06am

ASAP...

Recommend 0
Kartikay
Feb 22, 2019 10:13am

Please do it & stick to it too.

Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 22, 2019 10:13am

Doesn't make any difference...

Recommend 0
Ray
Feb 22, 2019 10:18am

This should have been done long back!

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Feb 22, 2019 10:22am

Complete ban on bollywood

Recommend 0
raj kumar
Feb 22, 2019 10:27am

pls do so at the earliest.

Recommend 0
Om
Feb 22, 2019 10:31am

Who cares..please do it.

Recommend 0
Hwh
Feb 22, 2019 10:48am

It'll be obvious when India is not going to export it legally.

Recommend 0
Shah
Feb 22, 2019 10:51am

Indian content should never been allowed. Especially on TV.

Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 22, 2019 10:53am

But you can't do anything with Pakistani Media forces which freely promotes Indian films.

Recommend 0
Amused
Feb 22, 2019 10:53am

Watch your Lolly wood and enjoy

Recommend 0
Murtaza M
Feb 22, 2019 10:59am

Pls do this at the earliest ! Pakistan Zindabaad

Recommend 0

