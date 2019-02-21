Kings 5 wickets down in PSL clash against Zalmi

Karachi Kings are 69/5 at the end of 13 overs in pursuit of the 154-run target set by the Karachi Kings in their 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Rizwan are currently in a desperate attempt to chase the total.

Ending their innings with a six, Zalmi were 153-8 at the end of 20 overs with Imam-ul-Haq leading the scoreboard at 56 runs followed by LA Dawson at 43.

A thrilling eighth over of play bowled by Kings' Sikandar Raza ended with two wickets and zero runs added to the scoreboard. Raza took the wickets of Zalmi's Umar Amin and Wayne Madsen.

Usman Shinwari also claimed two wickets for the Kings' while Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin took a wicket each. Yamin took Kamran Akmal's wicket for a duck.

The PSL noted on Twitter that Akmal has now been dismissed for zero on 24 occasions, making him level with his brother Umar Akmal for the not-so-exemplary record of second most ducks in T20I. Only Dwayne Smith has been dismissed for zero runs more number of times.

At the outset of the match, Karachi won the toss and elected to bowl first.

There are two changes to the Kings' squad with Sohail Khan and Ravi Bopara out. Zalmi is playing the same squad as in their previous match.

Both teams have won one and lost the other match they have played in PSL 2019. Zalmi won against Lahore Qalandars and lost against Quetta Gladiators. Kings won their first match of PSL 4 against Multan Sultans but lost against Qalandars.

Line-ups:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Liam Livingstone, Colin Ingram, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Aamer Yamin, Sikandar Raza, Imad Wasim (capt), Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan, Usman Shinwari

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Wayne Madsen, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Umaid Asif, Ibtisam Shaikh