DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
HBL Publishing Partner

In a first, PSL introduces mid-season window to trade players

Imran SiddiqueUpdated February 21, 2019

Email

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that a mid-season window for trading players will be introduced for the first time in the ongoing fourth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — File/ Abdul Ghaffar
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that a mid-season window for trading players will be introduced for the first time in the ongoing fourth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — File/ Abdul Ghaffar

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that a mid-season window for trading players will be introduced for the first time in the ongoing fourth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The mid-season trade window will open after the match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United on February 23, according to a statement issued by the board.

However, teams can only finalise trades for players who have not yet played for their original teams in this season of PSL.

Additionally, only player-for-player trades — based on the mutual consent of the players and teams involved — within the same category will be allowed.

The trade window will commence after each of the six teams has played four matches each in this year's league, according to the press release.

The trading opportunity will end on February 25 at 11:59pm UAE time, giving teams a little under 48 hours to finalise any trades.

Each team will be allowed to conclude a maximum of two mid-season trades, the PCB statement added.

"We have seen in the past that teams often carry players that could potentially add value to another team.  This mid-season trade window could help teams find some more balance during the tournament and provide game time for a player who would otherwise miss out," said Head of Player Acquisition and Management Imran Ahmad Khan.

"We are also constantly thinking of ways to engage with our fans and this mid-season trade window will provide them with some more excitement during the tournament," he added.

PSL2019
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Waseem Sarwar
Feb 21, 2019 09:17pm

This is a really good thing. Lahore can get someone like Ian Bell from United who hasn't played for them but he can be key for Qalandars at top of the order.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 21, 2019 09:35pm

How interesting...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Focus on torture

Focus on torture

Police in Pakistan know of no non-violent methods of investigation or interrogation.

Editorial

Updated February 21, 2019

CPEC allegations

WHEN Communications Minister Murad Saeed alleged in public remarks that there was corruption in the award of the...
Updated February 21, 2019

Attack on Pasdaran

It is a fact that cross-border attacks are amongst the biggest irritants standing in the way of better Pak-Iran ties.
February 21, 2019

Needless controversy

JINGOISM and nationalistic hysteria can find sinister designs in even the most innocent of actions. This unfortunate...
Updated February 20, 2019

PM’s bold offer

At this critical juncture, there are important points for both the Pakistani and Indian leadership to consider.
February 20, 2019

SBP governor’s remarks

THE State Bank Governor raised more than just a few eyebrows when he said at a private event that Pakistan’s...
February 20, 2019

Risky abortions

WITH limited sexual health awareness and poor access to contraception methods — and the pressures of large ...