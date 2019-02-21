DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NSC orders acceleration of anti-terrorism ops; reinstates ban on JuD, charity arm FIF

Sanaullah KhanUpdated February 21, 2019

Email

Forum notes Pakistan was not involved in any way; the attack was "conceived, planned and executed indigenously". — APP/File
Forum notes Pakistan was not involved in any way; the attack was "conceived, planned and executed indigenously". — APP/File

The National Security Committee convened at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday for a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, during which the nation's top decision-makers discussed the geo-strategic and national security environment in light of the Pulawama incident and its aftermath.

Among key outcomes of the meeting was an order to accelerate anti-terrorism operations in the country to re-establish the state's writ, and the reinstatement of a ban on the Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and its charity arm, the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

JuD, FIF banned

In February last year, former president Mamnoon Hussain had promulgated an ordinance amending the Anti-Terrorism Act with regards to proscription of terrorist individuals and organisations to include entities listed by the UN Security Council. The move had resulted in the declaration of JuD and FIF as proscribed groups.

However, the two Hafiz Saeed-linked organisations had slipped off the national list of proscribed organisations after the presidential ordinance lapsed.

This time, the two organisations have been notified as proscribed organisations by the PTI-led government itself, through the Ministry of Interior.

Before the government's official ban, the two organisations had been under watch by the Ministry of Interior under Section 11-D-(1), read with Schedule-II of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Pulwama under discussion

The members of the meeting noted and established that "the state of Pakistan is not involved in any way, means or form in the said incident" and that it was "conceived, planned and executed indigenously".

The statement asserted that Pakistan had made a sincere offer to investigate the incident and stands ready to enter into dialogue on the issue of terrorism and other disputed matters.

"We expect India to positively respond to the offers," it added.

It further stated that Pakistan "shall take action against anyone found using our soil [for terrorism]".

However, it called on the need for India to undertake "deep introspection to realise why [the] people of Indian-occupied Kashmir have lost [the] fear of death".

Also read: ‘Pulwama attack reaction to state terrorism in India-held Kashmir’

"The violence by Indian forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir is highly counterproductive. The global community needs to play its part in resolving the long pending Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris," the statement stressed, urging action on the part of the international community.

Simultaneously, the NSC also gave formal authorisation to the armed forces "to respond decisively and comprehensively to any aggression or misadventure by India".

Re-establishing state's monopoly over violence

The statement also quoted the prime minister as saying that "this is a new Pakistan and we are determined to demonstrate to our people that the State is capable of protecting them and believes that monopoly of violence stays with State".

"This will not come with commitment alone. We recognise that terrorism and extremism are top issues in the region and the whole region including Pakistan have suffered," the press release stated.

It went on to highlight that Pakistan has endured casualties surpassing 70,000 in number, besides heavy losses to the national exchequer.

"That is why the National Action Plan conceived and issued in 2014, outlined concrete sequenced measures with consensus of all political parties and institutions of Pakistan," it further stated.

Editorial: Pulwama attack

Moving on to a broader discussion on terrorism, the PM Office statement underscored the need "to move to ensure that militancy and extremism are routed from the society and the State never becomes hostage to extremists".

The prime minister subsequently directed the interior ministry and security institutions to "immediately accelerate actions on ground" to ensure this.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

1000 characters
M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Feb 21, 2019 07:02pm

Formal Authorization! thats the way to go...not like NS era

Recommend 0
asads
Feb 21, 2019 07:02pm

Great work from Prime Minister and Army to give full powers to the soldiers in case India tries to do misadventure.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Feb 21, 2019 07:03pm

In our defence we have to take every measure that is within our reach. Nothing is more important than the existence and soveriegnity of our country.

Recommend 0
Singh
Feb 21, 2019 07:04pm

Can you please first answer that what have you done about Mumbai attacks? I think my question answers every question !!

Recommend 0
abdullah
Feb 21, 2019 07:05pm

Cool heads prevail....

Recommend 0
Ahmed Ali
Feb 21, 2019 07:10pm

Good message to both terrorists as well as Indian Govt.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 21, 2019 07:11pm

You have our support.

Recommend 0
Nasir Ikram
Feb 21, 2019 07:15pm

Pakistan needs to respond to any threat emanating from India particularly in the wake of BJP's hostile rhetoric against Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 21, 2019 07:18pm

Good statement - Pakistan will NOT tolerate and hesitate to retaliate any attack in self defense. Our security forces and all nation are united against any aggression - don't forget Pakistan has changed and come out of 'Yes Sir' mode. We will not accept any dictation from any country, we know how to protect our sovereignty. This is our position and don't take 'pungkha' with us. (ACP - Garib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
agakhan
Feb 21, 2019 07:32pm

Only last two para's have any meaning - indeed if PM is able and capable to implement such statement in action.
Glad he pointed out that some 70,000 are killed in-house - a lot more than by the atrocities in Indian Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Karachi king
Feb 21, 2019 07:33pm

Good move by PM Khan...

Recommend 0
Dr.Hamza
Feb 21, 2019 07:35pm

Action speaks louder than words.

Recommend 0
Azhar Ali
Feb 21, 2019 07:52pm

India should realise they have killed unarmed kashmiris for years who are fighting for their freedom. Kashmiris dont have an army against a half million police and army terrorising them daily.

Recommend 0
mady
Feb 21, 2019 07:56pm

Ain't you done fooling yourself with drama of trying to ban JuD, similar groups?

Recommend 0
AB
Feb 21, 2019 08:02pm

The NSC has taken all the right decisions and should implement them forthwith. Once Pakistan takes concrete action against extremism and terrorism then it's arguments regarding the Kashmir crises will have more weight as well at the international level.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Focus on torture

Focus on torture

Police in Pakistan know of no non-violent methods of investigation or interrogation.

Editorial

Updated February 21, 2019

CPEC allegations

WHEN Communications Minister Murad Saeed alleged in public remarks that there was corruption in the award of the...
Updated February 21, 2019

Attack on Pasdaran

It is a fact that cross-border attacks are amongst the biggest irritants standing in the way of better Pak-Iran ties.
February 21, 2019

Needless controversy

JINGOISM and nationalistic hysteria can find sinister designs in even the most innocent of actions. This unfortunate...
Updated February 20, 2019

PM’s bold offer

At this critical juncture, there are important points for both the Pakistani and Indian leadership to consider.
February 20, 2019

SBP governor’s remarks

THE State Bank Governor raised more than just a few eyebrows when he said at a private event that Pakistan’s...
February 20, 2019

Risky abortions

WITH limited sexual health awareness and poor access to contraception methods — and the pressures of large ...