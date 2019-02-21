DAWN.COM

Emergency declared in Lasbela as 3 killed, 200 families affected by flash floods

Syed Ali Shah | APUpdated February 21, 2019

Heavy rainfall has played havoc across the province over the last two days. ─ INP/File
Heavy rainfall has played havoc across the province over the last two days. ─ INP/File

As torrential rains claimed the lives of three people and damaged communications infrastructure in various parts of Balochistan, officials began to evacuate those stranded and provide relief to affected citizens.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Zarkoon told DawnNewsTV on Thursday that 450 families had been affected by weather-related incidents across Balochistan.

An emergency has been declared in Lasbela where at least three people were killed and 200 families affected by flash floods which submerged nearby villages, Zarkoon said, adding that emergency workers are trying to rescue those stranded by flooding.

In the district's Pir Goth area, 50 stranded people have been evacuated to safety.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Shabir Ahmed Mengal said that all provincial departments are on high alert to cope with the heavy rainfall in the area. He added that operations are underway to rescue some 200 families trapped in a village in the district, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the torrential rains and flash flooding also damaged Mulaar Bund in the area.

According to the PDMA DG, all roads and highways that were blocked due to snowfall have been cleared.

Heavy rainfall has played havoc across the province over the last two days. According to the Meteorological department, the westerly wave affecting the western and upper parts of the country will persist till today. Widespread rain and thunderstorms, with snowfall over hills, are expected in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Sibbi and Nasirabad.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal while addressing a press conference in Quetta today said he had visited the PDMA office with Home Minister Ziaullah Langove to review rescue and relief operations ongoing in affected parts of the province.

Kamal told reporters that operations are underway in different areas to evacuate stranded people and rehabilitate the affected. The Balochistan chief minister said that four military helicopters and one provincial government helicopter had also been prepared to take part in relief and rescue operation in the province.

"We are in close contact with the Southern Command regarding the relief and rescue operation," the chief minister added.

Every year, many cities and towns in across the country struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning.

At least nine people were killed in three incidents of roofs collapsing amid rains in Punjab, four of them in Multan, according to police and rescue services, while 14 people, including children, were killed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

