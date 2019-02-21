DAWN.COM

Govt not considering any change in weekly holiday: information minister

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry dismisses reports on change in weekly holiday. — File
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry dismisses reports on change in weekly holiday. — File

Addressing media reports that the PTI-led government might announce Friday as the weekly off instead of Sunday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said "all such rumours are baseless".

"No change in weekly holiday calendar is under consideration; all such rumours regarding change in this regard are baseless," said the federal minister on Twitter.

Earlier this week, during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's first state visit to Pakistan, reports started making rounds that the government was considering changing the weekend from Sunday to Friday 'to further strengthen business relations with the Arab countries'. People on social media had strongly opposed the proposed change.

However, the senior leadership of PTI — when contacted by Dawn.com — had refuted the reports regarding the change.

