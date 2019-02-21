DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 21, 2019

UN chief calls for 'meaningful' engagement between India and Pakistan

APPFebruary 21, 2019

This is the second statement issued by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres after the Pulwama attack. — File
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Geterres called upon India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through "meaningful mutual engagement".

This is the second statement issued by the UN secretary general on the rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of a suicide bombing attack in Pulwama district of Indian-occupied Kashmir. More than 40 Indian paramilitaries were killed in the attack, said to be claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Guterres condemned the attack yet again and said that the perpetrators of the attack should be brought to justice.

On Tuesday, Guterres had urged both countries to "exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions". He offered his "good offices" to ease tensions.

Tensions rose between the neighbouring countries after India held Pakistan responsible for the attack and hinted at military action. Pakistan strongly denied the allegations, calling for investigation and expressed grave concern.

PAK INDIA TIES, KASHMIR UNREST
World

Faisal
Feb 21, 2019 12:08pm

Appreciated

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Feb 21, 2019 12:55pm

This sounds positive step in the right direction...

Recommend 0

