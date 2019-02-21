DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Maj Gen Rehman appointed force commander of UN mission

Naveed SiddiquiFebruary 21, 2019

Email

Maj Gen Rehman has 30 years of national and international military leadership experience. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Maj Gen Rehman has 30 years of national and international military leadership experience. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has appointed Maj Gen Ziaur Rehman of the Pakistan Army as Force Commander of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), said a press release issued on Thursday.

According to a release by the UN, Maj Gen Rehman succeeds Maj Gen Xiaojun Wang of China, whose tour of duty ended on Feb 17. "The secretary-general is grateful to Major General Wang for his exemplary service and contribution to the work of MINURSO," read the release.

Maj Gen Rehman has 30 years of national and international military leadership experience, including as commander of military formations on operations and directing staff appointments at command, staff and war college levels.

He possesses a range of experiences in other leadership roles, including as a military observer in the then United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC).

From 2015 to 2016, he served as senior national representative in the United States Central Command Headquarters (CENTCOM) in Florida. Most recently, Maj Gen Rehman served as the commander of an infantry brigade from 2016 to 2017 and of an infantry division from 2017.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, a Master of Business Administration degree from the Canadian School of Management Institute of Graduate Studies in Lahore, a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree from the University of Balochistan in Quetta, a Master of Science degree from the Command and Staff College in Quetta, a Master of Science (Hons) and a Master of Philosophy degree from the National Defence University, Islamabad.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Gaz
Feb 21, 2019 12:15pm

India’s isolate Pakistan policy going down the pan.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 21, 2019 12:17pm

Good luck...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
concern
Feb 21, 2019 12:20pm

Proud of our Jawans.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 21, 2019 12:25pm

Another feather on the cap for Pakistan's army!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Focus on torture

Focus on torture

Police in Pakistan know of no non-violent methods of investigation or interrogation.

Editorial

Updated February 21, 2019

CPEC allegations

WHEN Communications Minister Murad Saeed alleged in public remarks that there was corruption in the award of the...
Updated February 21, 2019

Attack on Pasdaran

It is a fact that cross-border attacks are amongst the biggest irritants standing in the way of better Pak-Iran ties.
February 21, 2019

Needless controversy

JINGOISM and nationalistic hysteria can find sinister designs in even the most innocent of actions. This unfortunate...
Updated February 20, 2019

PM’s bold offer

At this critical juncture, there are important points for both the Pakistani and Indian leadership to consider.
February 20, 2019

SBP governor’s remarks

THE State Bank Governor raised more than just a few eyebrows when he said at a private event that Pakistan’s...
February 20, 2019

Risky abortions

WITH limited sexual health awareness and poor access to contraception methods — and the pressures of large ...