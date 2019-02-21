Agha Siraj Durrani to be produced before accountability court in Karachi today

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) yesterday, will be produced before an accountability court in Karachi on Thursday.

Durrani was arrested by NAB authorities from outside a hotel in Islamabad. According to NAB officials, the PPP leader is facing an inquiry for accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income as well as allegations that he had embezzled public funds.

Following his arrest on Tuesday, NAB had obtained three-day transit remand of the PPP leader. The bureau had sought seven-day transit remand, but accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir granted three-day transit remand and directed NAB to produce him before the relevant court in Karachi within three days. He was then transported to Karachi.

NAB had approved an inquiry into allegations of corruption against Durrani in July last year. The anti-graft watchdog's Karachi chapter had sanctioned three separate inquiries against the PPP leader — alleged accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income, making 352 illegal appointments and embezzlement of public funds in the construction of MPA Hostel and new Sindh Assembly building, as well as appointment of project directors for these projects.

'PPP will challenge arrest at every platform'

Speaking to journalists, Sindh Assembly's Deputy Speaker Syeda Shehla Raza said that PPP will challenge Durrani's arrest at "every platform".

PPP leader Saeed Ghani also lashed out against the government and said that the ongoing accountability in the country was a sham. He declared that party members were "not scared of arrests".

"We are being punished for being loyal to our country," he said and added that NAB was "created only for the PPP". He asked why Durrani was being asked to resign when the prime minister, who is facing an inquiry for sources of his party funds, was not resigning. He pointed out that Durrani was not a fugitive, yet his hotel was surrounded by NAB authorities for seven hours.

More details to follow.