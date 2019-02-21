DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Agha Siraj Durrani to be produced before accountability court in Karachi today

Dawn.comUpdated February 21, 2019

Email

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani is in NAB custody for alleged corruption. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani is in NAB custody for alleged corruption. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) yesterday, will be produced before an accountability court in Karachi on Thursday.

Durrani was arrested by NAB authorities from outside a hotel in Islamabad. According to NAB officials, the PPP leader is facing an inquiry for accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income as well as allegations that he had embezzled public funds.

Following his arrest on Tuesday, NAB had obtained three-day transit remand of the PPP leader. The bureau had sought seven-day transit remand, but accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir granted three-day transit remand and directed NAB to produce him before the relevant court in Karachi within three days. He was then transported to Karachi.

NAB had approved an inquiry into allegations of corruption against Durrani in July last year. The anti-graft watchdog's Karachi chapter had sanctioned three separate inquiries against the PPP leader — alleged accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income, making 352 illegal appointments and embezzlement of public funds in the construction of MPA Hostel and new Sindh Assembly building, as well as appointment of project directors for these projects.

'PPP will challenge arrest at every platform'

Speaking to journalists, Sindh Assembly's Deputy Speaker Syeda Shehla Raza said that PPP will challenge Durrani's arrest at "every platform".

PPP leader Saeed Ghani also lashed out against the government and said that the ongoing accountability in the country was a sham. He declared that party members were "not scared of arrests".

"We are being punished for being loyal to our country," he said and added that NAB was "created only for the PPP". He asked why Durrani was being asked to resign when the prime minister, who is facing an inquiry for sources of his party funds, was not resigning. He pointed out that Durrani was not a fugitive, yet his hotel was surrounded by NAB authorities for seven hours.

More details to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Focus on torture

Focus on torture

Police in Pakistan know of no non-violent methods of investigation or interrogation.

Editorial

Updated February 21, 2019

CPEC allegations

WHEN Communications Minister Murad Saeed alleged in public remarks that there was corruption in the award of the...
Updated February 21, 2019

Attack on Pasdaran

It is a fact that cross-border attacks are amongst the biggest irritants standing in the way of better Pak-Iran ties.
February 21, 2019

Needless controversy

JINGOISM and nationalistic hysteria can find sinister designs in even the most innocent of actions. This unfortunate...
Updated February 20, 2019

PM’s bold offer

At this critical juncture, there are important points for both the Pakistani and Indian leadership to consider.
February 20, 2019

SBP governor’s remarks

THE State Bank Governor raised more than just a few eyebrows when he said at a private event that Pakistan’s...
February 20, 2019

Risky abortions

WITH limited sexual health awareness and poor access to contraception methods — and the pressures of large ...