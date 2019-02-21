Family reluctant to go for Nawaz’s angiography

LAHORE: The Sharif family appears to be reluctant to give a go ahead for the angiography of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The angiography of my father is not a simple matter. There should be a proper backup during the procedure,” Maryam Nawaz told reporters at the Jinnah Hospital on Wednesday.

To a question whether the family wanted his angiography abroad, she did not reply.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif also met his elder brother in the hospital. When asked the same question, Shahbaz said: “Let the court’s decision come (with regard to Sharif’s bail petition on medical grounds).”

Earlier, the five-member special medical board of the Jinnah Hospital that examined Mr Sharif submitted its report to the Punjab government.

According to the board, “the patient (Sharif), 69, needs cardiac catherterization, for further management, in view of his symptoms of angina. Because of long standing history of comborbities and complicated cardiac surgical history, a nephrologist and cardiac surgical back up is recommended during the cath.”

Mr Sharif, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, was shifted to hospital on Friday from Kot Lakhpat jail for cardiac treatment.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2019