Family reluctant to go for Nawaz’s angiography
LAHORE: The Sharif family appears to be reluctant to give a go ahead for the angiography of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
“The angiography of my father is not a simple matter. There should be a proper backup during the procedure,” Maryam Nawaz told reporters at the Jinnah Hospital on Wednesday.
To a question whether the family wanted his angiography abroad, she did not reply.
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif also met his elder brother in the hospital. When asked the same question, Shahbaz said: “Let the court’s decision come (with regard to Sharif’s bail petition on medical grounds).”
Earlier, the five-member special medical board of the Jinnah Hospital that examined Mr Sharif submitted its report to the Punjab government.
According to the board, “the patient (Sharif), 69, needs cardiac catherterization, for further management, in view of his symptoms of angina. Because of long standing history of comborbities and complicated cardiac surgical history, a nephrologist and cardiac surgical back up is recommended during the cath.”
Mr Sharif, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, was shifted to hospital on Friday from Kot Lakhpat jail for cardiac treatment.
Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2019
I say to Mrs Mayram Safdar that angiography is a very simple procedure which is normally done in clinics all over the world. Nawaz Sharif's heart irrugularties are not serious and normally associated with old age and rich life style - I advice to NS that focus on strict diet, do some exercise, take your medicine regularly, avoid emotional stress by returning all looted money and retire from dirty politics. This will resolve your present problems, in the meantime, there is no NRO or visit to London for a routine minor check-up. (ACP - Garib Awam ki Awaz).
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, you are not the voice of poor but the voice of Pakistan. Whole heartedly agreed.