DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Family reluctant to go for Nawaz’s angiography

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 21, 2019

Email

“The angiography of my father is not a simple matter," insists Maryam Nawaz. — File photo
“The angiography of my father is not a simple matter," insists Maryam Nawaz. — File photo

LAHORE: The Sharif family appears to be reluctant to give a go ahead for the angiography of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The angiography of my father is not a simple matter. There should be a proper backup during the procedure,” Maryam Nawaz told reporters at the Jinnah Hospital on Wednesday.

To a question whether the family wanted his angiography abroad, she did not reply.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif also met his elder brother in the hospital. When asked the same question, Shahbaz said: “Let the court’s decision come (with regard to Sharif’s bail petition on medical grounds).”

Earlier, the five-member special medical board of the Jinnah Hospital that examined Mr Sharif submitted its report to the Punjab government.

According to the board, “the patient (Sharif), 69, needs cardiac catherterization, for further management, in view of his symptoms of angina. Because of long standing history of comborbities and complicated cardiac surgical history, a nephrologist and cardiac surgical back up is recommended during the cath.”

Mr Sharif, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, was shifted to hospital on Friday from Kot Lakhpat jail for cardiac treatment.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 21, 2019 12:56pm

I say to Mrs Mayram Safdar that angiography is a very simple procedure which is normally done in clinics all over the world. Nawaz Sharif's heart irrugularties are not serious and normally associated with old age and rich life style - I advice to NS that focus on strict diet, do some exercise, take your medicine regularly, avoid emotional stress by returning all looted money and retire from dirty politics. This will resolve your present problems, in the meantime, there is no NRO or visit to London for a routine minor check-up. (ACP - Garib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Sameer
Feb 21, 2019 01:30pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, you are not the voice of poor but the voice of Pakistan. Whole heartedly agreed.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Focus on torture

Focus on torture

Police in Pakistan know of no non-violent methods of investigation or interrogation.

Editorial

Updated February 21, 2019

CPEC allegations

WHEN Communications Minister Murad Saeed alleged in public remarks that there was corruption in the award of the...
Updated February 21, 2019

Attack on Pasdaran

It is a fact that cross-border attacks are amongst the biggest irritants standing in the way of better Pak-Iran ties.
February 21, 2019

Needless controversy

JINGOISM and nationalistic hysteria can find sinister designs in even the most innocent of actions. This unfortunate...
Updated February 20, 2019

PM’s bold offer

At this critical juncture, there are important points for both the Pakistani and Indian leadership to consider.
February 20, 2019

SBP governor’s remarks

THE State Bank Governor raised more than just a few eyebrows when he said at a private event that Pakistan’s...
February 20, 2019

Risky abortions

WITH limited sexual health awareness and poor access to contraception methods — and the pressures of large ...