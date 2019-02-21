PM wants money laundering to be an expensive risk

ISLAMABAD: Observing that money laundering poses a serious threat to national security, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called for making the crime an expensive risk and to ensure that those who dabble in it are not able to get off scot-free.

Chairing a high-level meeting called to review progress on efforts being made to curb the scourge, he termed those indulging in the practice foes of the nation and observed that they do not deserve leniency. According to PM Khan, “by embezzling public funds and moving them abroad to amass personal fortunes, not only did the country encounter a severe financial crisis, but the nation was thrust in a quagmire of loans.”

Earlier during the meeting, the interior secretary briefed the prime minister about progress on administrative and legislative measures taken so far to specifically combat money laundering.

The meeting was also attended by Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, ISI Director General Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, the director general of the Anti-Narcotics Force, home secretaries, and other senior officers.

Regrets that country is unable to use tax monies to the benefit of the masses

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakh­tun­khwa Chief Minister Meh­mood Khan met Prime Minister Imran Khan. Issues relating to development came under discussion during the meeting.

Later, Mr Khan met Baroness Sayeeda Warsi who appreciated vision and leadership of the prime minister.

The prime minister highlighted atrocities being committed by Indian forces in held Kashmir, as well as jingoism and war-hysteria being created by the Indian government.

Acting UNDP resident representative Ignacio Artaza also called on Prime Minister Khan and announced a plan aimed at supporting youth engagement and empowerment initiatives across Pakistan over a period of five years.

The programme has a budget of $30 million, of which $8m has already been committed by the governments of Norway, Japan and the United States.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2019