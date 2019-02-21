DAWN.COM

India faces sanctions after Pakistani athletes fail to get World Cup visas

AFPUpdated February 21, 2019

Shooters from different participating countries take part in a practice session with air pistols at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, in New Delhi. ─ AFP
NEW DELHI: India could face sanctions after two Pakistani shooters failed to get visas to attend a World Cup event in New Delhi, the sport’s world body said on Wednesday, amid tensions over the Pulwama suicide bomb attack in India-held Kashmir.

Two Pakistani shooters, G.M. Bashir and Khalil Ahmed, and their manager were to take part in the event but had not arrived for Wednesday’s eve-of-contest formalities.

New Delhi: A man walks past Pakistan’s flag at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Wednesday.—AFP
The International Shoot­ing Sport Federation (ISSF) warned India of consequences. “The ISSF World Cup in New Delhi faces an urgent situation as Pak­istani athletes cannot get entry visas to participate in the competition,” it said in a statement.

The federation and the Indian organising committee are making “all efforts to solve the situation to avoid the discrimination of the Pakistani team”.

“Besides that, the ISSF and the organising committee are discussing the possible consequences for India as a host country for future international competitions, in all sports.”

India, which has expressed a strong interest in hosting the 2032 Olympics and 2030 Asian Games, could face International Olympic Committee (IOC) action if Pakistan is blocked from taking part.

The event, with 500 shooters from 58 nations, is a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

National Rifle Associ­ation of India general secretary D.V. Seetharama Rao said it was not certain the Pak­istanis would cross the border even if they had visas.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2019

N.Sid
Feb 21, 2019 10:02am

People with small hearts and minds...gone blind due to hatred and animosity.

indRAT
Feb 21, 2019 10:06am

india please grow up!

Hwh
Feb 21, 2019 10:08am

Go ahead for sanctions. We don't care.

Abz
Feb 21, 2019 10:09am

Punish them

Khan
Feb 21, 2019 10:12am

India must be banned.Politics have no space in sports.

Wasim
Feb 21, 2019 10:17am

India is all about negativity

Dawn
Feb 21, 2019 10:19am

India must now grow up and show they are about 70 yrs old. Absolutely immature behaviour.

amir
Feb 21, 2019 10:19am

I just noticed that, Pakistani Flag is hoisted upside down. This is done deliberately. Our Government should ask them to hoist our flag correctly.

raza
Feb 21, 2019 10:23am

The worst Gov. in the world, shame for such a covered democracy.

just_someone
Feb 21, 2019 10:29am

the flag is also upside down.... pathetic indians, worse than childish, downside disrespectful and no class

Hasan Siftain
Feb 21, 2019 10:42am

Just like sanction over South Africa were imposed regarding Apartheid, India must be meted out same fate

Indian
Feb 21, 2019 10:43am

@indRAT, India is growing at a rate of 7.7 %

Pure ind
Feb 21, 2019 10:45am

Try ur best

Sangeeta Singh, Bhopal
Feb 21, 2019 10:50am

Sanctions?.. punishment?.. by whom?... we are everywhere now...

LA resident
Feb 21, 2019 11:01am

Sanctions or not, we cannot and can NEVER have you here. None of you.

indian muslim
Feb 21, 2019 11:02am

Unprofessional and highly emotional act by Indian body .

Eliminator
Feb 21, 2019 11:08am

Ok Go ahead with sanctions

Anonymouseeeee
Feb 21, 2019 11:09am

Indians are so scared of losing to Pakistanis. They get nightmares.

Neha
Feb 21, 2019 11:10am

As if India cares. Go ahead and complain.

Mir Assad
Feb 21, 2019 11:13am

so called world's largest democracy. Hope sanctions are placed to expose India. It's about time they understand that not all Int'l bodies

Ali
Feb 21, 2019 11:14am

Pakistani flag has been placed upside down on purpose

haider shaikh
Feb 21, 2019 11:24am

@Hwh, you are living on earth, not on the moon that you don't care.

