India faces sanctions after Pakistani athletes fail to get World Cup visas
NEW DELHI: India could face sanctions after two Pakistani shooters failed to get visas to attend a World Cup event in New Delhi, the sport’s world body said on Wednesday, amid tensions over the Pulwama suicide bomb attack in India-held Kashmir.
Two Pakistani shooters, G.M. Bashir and Khalil Ahmed, and their manager were to take part in the event but had not arrived for Wednesday’s eve-of-contest formalities.
The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) warned India of consequences. “The ISSF World Cup in New Delhi faces an urgent situation as Pakistani athletes cannot get entry visas to participate in the competition,” it said in a statement.
The federation and the Indian organising committee are making “all efforts to solve the situation to avoid the discrimination of the Pakistani team”.
“Besides that, the ISSF and the organising committee are discussing the possible consequences for India as a host country for future international competitions, in all sports.”
India, which has expressed a strong interest in hosting the 2032 Olympics and 2030 Asian Games, could face International Olympic Committee (IOC) action if Pakistan is blocked from taking part.
The event, with 500 shooters from 58 nations, is a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
National Rifle Association of India general secretary D.V. Seetharama Rao said it was not certain the Pakistanis would cross the border even if they had visas.
Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2019
Comments (22)
People with small hearts and minds...gone blind due to hatred and animosity.
india please grow up!
Go ahead for sanctions. We don't care.
Punish them
India must be banned.Politics have no space in sports.
India is all about negativity
India must now grow up and show they are about 70 yrs old. Absolutely immature behaviour.
I just noticed that, Pakistani Flag is hoisted upside down. This is done deliberately. Our Government should ask them to hoist our flag correctly.
The worst Gov. in the world, shame for such a covered democracy.
the flag is also upside down.... pathetic indians, worse than childish, downside disrespectful and no class
Just like sanction over South Africa were imposed regarding Apartheid, India must be meted out same fate
@indRAT, India is growing at a rate of 7.7 %
Try ur best
Sanctions?.. punishment?.. by whom?... we are everywhere now...
Sanctions or not, we cannot and can NEVER have you here. None of you.
Unprofessional and highly emotional act by Indian body .
Ok Go ahead with sanctions
Indians are so scared of losing to Pakistanis. They get nightmares.
As if India cares. Go ahead and complain.
so called world's largest democracy. Hope sanctions are placed to expose India. It's about time they understand that not all Int'l bodies
Pakistani flag has been placed upside down on purpose
@Hwh, you are living on earth, not on the moon that you don't care.