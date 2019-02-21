DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghanistan rebukes Pak envoy over Pulwama attack remarks

ReutersUpdated February 21, 2019

Email

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. — File photo
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. — File photo

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Pakistani ambassador on Wednesday over his remarks that Afghan peace talks could be affected if India resorted to violence after last week’s attack on Indian paramilitary police in held-Kashmir.

In a statement issued after the meeting with Ambassador Zahid Nasrullah, the Foreign Ministry said it deemed his comments to be “in contradiction with Pakistan’s commitments with regards to realising peace in Afghanistan”.

Nasrullah said on Tuesday that any attack by India would “affect the stability of the entire region and impact the momentum” of the Afghan peace effort.

At the same time, a former deputy Afghan defence minister said on Tuesday that Nasrullah’s remarks would anger local government officials, saying it played into fears that the country’s long-running civil war is a proxy for rivalries by regional powers.

The Afghan statement said the government “once again calls on Pakistan to act upon its commitments with regards to Afghanistan, particularly those in relation to peace and refrain from making irrelevant statements that do not help solve any problem”.

Afghanistan’s deputy foreign minister, Idrees Zaman, earlier tweeted that Nasrullah had been summoned and handed a diplomatic demarche.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
AXH
Feb 21, 2019 08:16am

What can you expect from a stooge of India.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Focus on torture

Focus on torture

Police in Pakistan know of no non-violent methods of investigation or interrogation.

Editorial

Updated February 21, 2019

CPEC allegations

WHEN Communications Minister Murad Saeed alleged in public remarks that there was corruption in the award of the...
February 21, 2019

Attack on Pasdaran

DUE to an unfortunate series of events, Pakistan finds itself in a tricky position. While India is ratcheting up...
February 21, 2019

Needless controversy

JINGOISM and nationalistic hysteria can find sinister designs in even the most innocent of actions. This unfortunate...
Updated February 20, 2019

PM’s bold offer

At this critical juncture, there are important points for both the Pakistani and Indian leadership to consider.
February 20, 2019

SBP governor’s remarks

THE State Bank Governor raised more than just a few eyebrows when he said at a private event that Pakistan’s...
February 20, 2019

Risky abortions

WITH limited sexual health awareness and poor access to contraception methods — and the pressures of large ...