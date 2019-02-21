DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Saudi govt approves immigration facility for pilgrims in Pakistan, increases Haj quota

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.comFebruary 21, 2019

Email

The immigration facility is now being extended to Lahore and Islamabad, after Karachi, said the religious affairs minister. — File
The immigration facility is now being extended to Lahore and Islamabad, after Karachi, said the religious affairs minister. — File

The Saudi Arabian government has included Pakistan in its 'Road to Makkah' project, allowing pilgrims to undergo immigration clearance at Pakistani airports before leaving for Haj, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri said in a statement that Prime Minister Imran Khan had brought up the matter during the Saudi crown prince's visit to Islamabad over the weekend.

Riyadh has accepted Prime Minister Khan's request and also decided to provide e-visa facility to Pakistani pilgrims. The minister revealed that now intending pilgrims will be provided visas at their doorstep.

He said the immigration facility is now being extended to Lahore and Islamabad, after Karachi.

In addition, the Saudi foreign affairs minister on Wednesday informed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi over the phone that the Saudi government has decided to increase the Haj quota for Pakistani pilgrims to 200,000 from an existing 184,210 pilgrims.

"I thank the Saudi government, personally, as well as on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government of Pakistan and the people for this gesture," Qureshi said while sharing the news on PTV.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 20, 2019

PM’s bold offer

At this critical juncture, there are important points for both the Pakistani and Indian leadership to consider.
February 20, 2019

SBP governor’s remarks

THE State Bank Governor raised more than just a few eyebrows when he said at a private event that Pakistan’s...
February 20, 2019

Risky abortions

WITH limited sexual health awareness and poor access to contraception methods — and the pressures of large ...
Saudi prince’s visit
Updated February 19, 2019

Saudi prince’s visit

DURING his two-day visit to Pakistan, the government rolled out the red carpet for the de facto ruler of the desert,...
February 19, 2019

Gas supply disruptions

THE government had promised a fairly smooth supply of gas to all consumers this winter. But gas shortages continue ...
Updated February 19, 2019

Snubbing the opposition

THERE appears to be no end to the PTI’s bitter feelings for its political opponents and critics, a truth...