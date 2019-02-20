Fawad Khan among 6 booked in Lahore for refusing anti-polio drops to children

The Lahore district administration has registered first investigation reports (FIR) against six individuals including famed actor Fawad Khan for allegedly refusing to let children of their families be immunised by polio vaccination teams in Lahore, it emerged on Wednesday.

Of the six cases, four were registered at Faisal Town police station and two at Model Town police station.

The FIR against Khan (who was represented by his driver Qaiser) has been registered over "polio refusal" on a complaint of a union council monitoring officer (UCMO). It has been registered under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 186 (offence of obstructing public servant in the execution of public duty) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The UCMO stated in the complaint that the polio team visited Khan's Model Town residence, which had one child who could be administered the vaccine, at 5pm on Tuesday, but "the head of the family has been refusing to have the children vaccinated against polio and has been threatening the polio team with serious consequences".

It wasn't immediately clear whether the "head of the family" referred to in the FIR is Khan or some other family member. Dawn.com's attempts to contact the actor's manager for a comment were unsuccessful.

Prime Minister's Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta on Wednesday said as per the deputy commissioner (DC) of Lahore, the polio team had tried to vaccinate Khan's daughter on Tuesday. In response to a question regarding the matter on Twitter, Atta said Khan's driver had allegedly misbehaved with the team after which the family members did the same.

"Mr Fawad is our pride, I request him to allow teams to vaccinate the child. Lahore has had a polio case last week, we must protect the child," Atta added in his tweet.

In response to another tweet, Atta said it was the right of parents to ask questions about the polio vaccination and it was polio officials' "duty" to respond, but "none has the right to scold our teams while they are performing their duties."

He added that as per the Lahore DC, they had allegedly tried to convince the family for two days.

"I have been told that Respectable Mrs Fawad thinks getting their daughter immunised from [the] UK will give the child protection against WPV1 strain. Protection against Wild Poliovirus can only be guaranteed with Oral Polio Vaccine."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lahore DC took to Twitter to share images of the third and last day of the anti-polio campaign.

Later, while speaking to Samaa TV, the focal person for polio eradication explained the process undertaken whenever a family refuses to administer polio drops to their children. He noted that the head of the district is the deputy commissioner which means he leads the polio programme.

Atta said as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the system managed by the DC, when a parent refuses the vaccine the first time, a supervisor of the polio team goes to convince the family, and if he or she fails to do so, their supervisor then visits the family. In the end, the assistant commissioner and representatives of the deputy commissioner visit the family to convince them.

According to Atta, in a situation where nothing works, there is a law under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, which allows for action against individuals if they are acting as a wall between children and medicine which is meant for the betterment of the former.