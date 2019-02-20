PM wants anti-money laundering efforts 'doubled up'

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday instructed his cabinet to "double up" their efforts to curb money laundering, and made it clear that those indulging in the practice are "the nation's enemies and do not deserve any leniency".

The prime minister made those remarks during a high-level meeting called to review progress on efforts being made to curb the menace of money laundering.

The premier condemned the practice, saying: "by embezzling public funds and moving them abroad to amass personal fortunes, not only did the country encounter a severe financial crisis [due to the actions of these individuals], but the nation was thrust in a quagmire of loans."

The prime minister reiterated that money laundering poses a serious threat to national security and therefore calls for drastic measures. He directed the authorities to "ensure that crime becomes an expensive [risk] and that criminals do not go scot-free".

Earlier in the meeting, the secretary interior had briefed the prime minister about progress on administrative and legislative measures taken so far to specifically combat money laundering.

The PM-chaired meeting was also attended by Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, DG ISI Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, chairman FBR, DG Anti-Narcotics Force, home secretaries and other senior officers.