Pakistani prisoner beaten to death inside India's Jaipur Central Jail: reports

A Pakistani prisoner, identified as Shakoorullah, on Wednesday was allegedly beaten to death by a group of inmates at the Jaipur Central Jail, Indian media reported.

The deceased, hailing from Sialkot, was undergoing life imprisonment after his conviction in a terror-related case in Jaipur in 2017, said The Hindu.

Shakoorullah reportedly received serious head injuries caused by a blunt object after an "altercation" with other inmates, the publication added.

According to India Today, the prisoner was beaten to death inside the Jaipur Central Jail by three inmates. Top police officials reached the prison following the alleged murder.

The incident comes less than a week after a suicide bombing in Pulwama killed more than 40 Indian troops. Pakistan and India's relations have been tense since the bombing, with the latter blaming the former of being complicit in the attack — a charge Islamabad has denied from the get-go.