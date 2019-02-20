To arrest the speaker is to challenge democracy: Zardari

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani's arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and said that the development is akin to challenging democracy.

Hours after the corruption watchdog took Durrani into is custody over an assets-beyond-means inquiry, Zardari questioned why he was arrested from Islamabad instead of Karachi.

"A speaker is an autonomous figure, you are challenging democracy when you arrest a speaker," he said. "I think that until a case is concluded, nobody should be arrested."

Regarding the fake bank accounts cases against himself, he said that "PPP has always accepted court's decisions and want to strengthen courts. We will go before NAB, we will challenge NAB and face them. We are hopeful that the investigation will be fair.

"[But] if I need to go to jail, you know, from the start that that is my second home. Bilawal is also my son and his mother's son, so 'why do you scare him'? Scare those who have never seen this."

Zardari began the presser by discussing the ongoing tensions with India. He cited his handling of diplomatic relations in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, but regretted that the "current immature government does not understand all of this".

"The backseat driver does not understand politics which is why this issue is getting bigger," he said. "Pakistan has been isolated in the world for many years and after they've come we're becoming more isolated. But I assure the nation that if India commits an act of aggression then we will all stand united. PPP will stand with our Army brothers."

Zardari also spoke of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's recent visit of Pakistan. "The Saudi friend that came, we welcomed his visit, we welcome him but due to mishandling of the government they did not invite us, Nawaz or Shahbaz."

The former president said that he would have gone to meet the Saudi crown prince, had he been invited as he recalled that he had met the Chinese president under similar political tensions during PTI's 126-day sit-in. "Nawaz Sharif called me so I went," he said.

Zardari criticised the performance of the PTI government, saying: "We were trying to give them some time so they learn and fix the condition of the country. But if you want to run the government like this then go ahead.

"I still think today that if there were proper free-and-fair elections and proper representation, there would be better chances for success in Pakistan, and a better-run parliament to solve issues."