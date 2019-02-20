DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB arrests Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani

Inamullah KhattakUpdated February 20, 2019

Email

A file photo of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani
A file photo of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Wednesday arrested Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad, DawnNewsTV reported citing officials from within the bureau.

According to NAB officials, Durrani faces an inquiry for accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income as well as allegations that he had embezzled with public funds.

NAB officials told DawnNewsTV that the bureau waited for Durrani to leave Sindh before making the arrest as Durrani is escorted by his sizable security team in his home province.

The officials further said that the reason NAB arrests personnel who hold important offices is because they otherwise use their position to influence government officers.

The corruption watchdog's Karachi chapter collaborated with NAB Rawalpindi and the intelligence wing of NAB headquarter to ensure Durrani's arrest.

NAB will produce the detained Sindh Assembly speaker in court tomorrow (Thursday) to secure his remand, according to a press release.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is expected to hold a press conference at 3pm, and has asked his fellow PPP leaders to converge in the capital.

Last year in July, NAB had approved an inquiry against Durrani over various allegations of corruption.

NAB’s regional board had sanctioned three separate inquiries against the PPP leader: the first inquiry pertains to an allegation of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by Durrani; the second relates to 352 illegal appointments made by him; and the third pertains to embezzlement of funds for the construction of the MPA Hostel and construction of the new Sindh Assembly building, as well as in the appointment of project directors for the said projects.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Amd
Feb 20, 2019 01:16pm

PTI trying hard for Sindh.

Recommend 0
Karachitee
Feb 20, 2019 01:25pm

Boss is still at large.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Feb 20, 2019 01:28pm

@Amd, I think NAB is operating independently now.

Recommend 0
Confused
Feb 20, 2019 01:30pm

Now we are talking ... I can name a lot of black sheep who have destroyed Karachi

Recommend 0
A Khan
Feb 20, 2019 01:50pm

The onus lies on PPP for appointing such black sheep to key positions. Why couldn't they appoint someone else if they knew of pending NAB enquiries against Siraj?

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 20, 2019 01:50pm

@Amd, PTI is not interested in province of Sind but it is after the looters of Sind/PPP/Zardari & Family.

Recommend 0
Armaan
Feb 20, 2019 01:50pm

put all culprits behind the bars

Recommend 0
Fareedm
Feb 20, 2019 01:53pm

Looks like finally ppp coming into grip. NAB need to do more work.

Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Feb 20, 2019 01:55pm

PPP and PML N is a bunch of criminals. All of them should be behind the bars for public safety of lives and money.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 20, 2019

PM’s bold offer

At this critical juncture, there are important points for both the Pakistani and Indian leadership to consider.
February 20, 2019

SBP governor’s remarks

THE State Bank Governor raised more than just a few eyebrows when he said at a private event that Pakistan’s...
February 20, 2019

Risky abortions

WITH limited sexual health awareness and poor access to contraception methods — and the pressures of large ...
Saudi prince’s visit
Updated February 19, 2019

Saudi prince’s visit

DURING his two-day visit to Pakistan, the government rolled out the red carpet for the de facto ruler of the desert,...
February 19, 2019

Gas supply disruptions

THE government had promised a fairly smooth supply of gas to all consumers this winter. But gas shortages continue ...
Updated February 19, 2019

Snubbing the opposition

THERE appears to be no end to the PTI’s bitter feelings for its political opponents and critics, a truth...