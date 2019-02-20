NAB arrests Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Wednesday arrested Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad, DawnNewsTV reported citing officials from within the bureau.

According to NAB officials, Durrani faces an inquiry for accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income as well as allegations that he had embezzled with public funds.

NAB officials told DawnNewsTV that the bureau waited for Durrani to leave Sindh before making the arrest as Durrani is escorted by his sizable security team in his home province.

The officials further said that the reason NAB arrests personnel who hold important offices is because they otherwise use their position to influence government officers.

The corruption watchdog's Karachi chapter collaborated with NAB Rawalpindi and the intelligence wing of NAB headquarter to ensure Durrani's arrest.

NAB will produce the detained Sindh Assembly speaker in court tomorrow (Thursday) to secure his remand, according to a press release.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is expected to hold a press conference at 3pm, and has asked his fellow PPP leaders to converge in the capital.

Last year in July, NAB had approved an inquiry against Durrani over various allegations of corruption.

NAB’s regional board had sanctioned three separate inquiries against the PPP leader: the first inquiry pertains to an allegation of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by Durrani; the second relates to 352 illegal appointments made by him; and the third pertains to embezzlement of funds for the construction of the MPA Hostel and construction of the new Sindh Assembly building, as well as in the appointment of project directors for the said projects.