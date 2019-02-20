DAWN.COM

Lahore police torture eight-year-old boy in custody

Asif ChaudhryUpdated February 20, 2019

Police let the child go the next day when he was in severe pain and unable to walk and sit. — File photo
LAHORE: The third-degree torture of an eight-year-old orphan boy allegedly by officials of the Raiwind police in illegal custody gives lie to the tall claims of the authorities of reforming the police force.

A team of the Raiwind police arrested Ahmed, a resident of Green Town, on Monday evening on suspicion of being a swindler’s accomplice and brutally tortured him in the custody. They let the child go the next day when he was in severe pain and unable to walk and sit.

A mobile phone shopkeeper had handed him over to the Raiwind police after giving him a beating suspecting him to be an accomplice to a swindler.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Police normally apply the third-degree methods on hardened criminals in the interrogation rooms of the police stations to extract information or confessions. Monday’s shocking incident brought forth the ugly reality of abuse of power which was established in an initial inquiry conducted by a senior police officer.

The boy also sobbed out his ordeal and shared the horrific details of torture with the media on Tuesday. He said the policemen forced him to sit on a heater and asked him to confess to committing mobile phone theft.

“They later tied my arms with a rope and hanged me upside down, also clubbing me,” he said.

One of the policemen, he said, also tied his legs and hit the soles of his bare feet. Ahmed further said he almost fainted after torture by police during late night hours.

His distressed mother showed journalists burns and torture marks on child’s body especially on his back and sole of the feet. Ahmed could not sleep due to immense pain, she said.

Speaking to Dawn, IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi resolved, “I’ll not spare the cops involved in the inhuman torture of the minor boy. A case will be registered against them besides dismissal from service and exemplary punishment.”

Saddar Division SP Syed Ali said he had conducted an inquiry into the incident and had ASI (trainee) Mohammad Saeed arrested for inhuman treatment with a child. He said a case had been registered against him and the two shopkeepers who had handed over the boy to police.

He said a mobile phone shop owner told police that a man, along with the child, visited his shop and took away two mobile phone sets with a promise that he would revisit his shop with money within half an hour. The SP said the man had assured the shopkeeper that during that time his son (Ahmed) would stay there as a guarantee. The man did not turn up even after many hours and the shop owner handed over the boy to police suspecting him to be the swindler’s accomplice, he said.

The SP said the inquiry had been forwarded to the Lahore capital city police officer for further action.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2019

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN
Pakistan

Comments (18)

1000 characters
Emp
Feb 20, 2019 08:17am

Give these police officials a 5 year term and third degree as a daily exercise routine.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 20, 2019 08:18am

Arrest these disgusting animals and give them a taste of their own medicine...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
ExPat
Feb 20, 2019 08:34am

Jail these brutes.

The shopkeeper also beat the boy up, he needs to feel the force of the law as do the lawbreaking police.

As an aside, the boy is NOT an orphan, his mother is still alive and is mentioned in the article.

Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 20, 2019 08:43am

This is a job for Imran Khan not buzdar.

Recommend 0
Asif Ali
Feb 20, 2019 08:52am

Police or inhuman criminals,must findout root cause of such cruality,it is not normal human behaviour.

Recommend 0
Asif Ali
Feb 20, 2019 08:55am

These criminals should not allowed in socierty.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 20, 2019 08:56am

"They let the child go the next day when he was in severe pain and unable to walk and sit"? How he went if he was unable to walk or sit?

Recommend 0
Miqbal rangoonwala
Feb 20, 2019 09:01am

These corrupt criminal peoples of police must be bought under international law of war crimes

Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Feb 20, 2019 09:05am

Someone, please listen to the voiceless, please. The police behaved like evil.should be damned.

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Feb 20, 2019 09:10am

New reformed police after PTI initiative in Punjab

Recommend 0
Avnish
Feb 20, 2019 09:16am

Horrific and sad to say the least, how can people be so heartless. Even if he was an accomplice in this theft, there are standard procedures to follow and this definitely is not one of them. The culprits should be punished in a way, as to set an example for others who may abuse their powers on someone helpless.

Recommend 0
malik
Feb 20, 2019 09:22am

Down with these policemen,they must not only be dimissed from their service, but also be given the same punishment as well as a case be registered against them. They don't seem to be humen being,make them example by giving severe punishment.Shame on these policemen.

Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Feb 20, 2019 09:23am

Corrupt inherited minds can not change. Revolutionary Souls are our needs. Principles not Principal Lovers needed.

Recommend 0
Naim
Feb 20, 2019 09:34am

The police officer who was responsible should be arrested and punished according to the law.

Recommend 0
Shujaat
Feb 20, 2019 09:40am

Heart broken to read this...

The police and security forces operate with impunity all over the country - these are the hallmarks of a security state not a welfare one..

I seriously hope that PTI will look into this matter. Fundamental rights and self respect of every citizen should be protected

Recommend 0
khurram
Feb 20, 2019 09:43am

We have full faith in the leadership and give the appropriate time believe all reforms will take effect.InshaAllah

Recommend 0
Sehar
Feb 20, 2019 09:51am

Shameful

Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Feb 20, 2019 09:51am

when they gonna reform Lahore police they're more dangerous than neighborhood countries of Pakistan

Recommend 0

