Lahore police torture eight-year-old boy in custody
LAHORE: The third-degree torture of an eight-year-old orphan boy allegedly by officials of the Raiwind police in illegal custody gives lie to the tall claims of the authorities of reforming the police force.
A team of the Raiwind police arrested Ahmed, a resident of Green Town, on Monday evening on suspicion of being a swindler’s accomplice and brutally tortured him in the custody. They let the child go the next day when he was in severe pain and unable to walk and sit.
A mobile phone shopkeeper had handed him over to the Raiwind police after giving him a beating suspecting him to be an accomplice to a swindler.
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi ordered an inquiry into the incident.
Police normally apply the third-degree methods on hardened criminals in the interrogation rooms of the police stations to extract information or confessions. Monday’s shocking incident brought forth the ugly reality of abuse of power which was established in an initial inquiry conducted by a senior police officer.
The boy also sobbed out his ordeal and shared the horrific details of torture with the media on Tuesday. He said the policemen forced him to sit on a heater and asked him to confess to committing mobile phone theft.
“They later tied my arms with a rope and hanged me upside down, also clubbing me,” he said.
One of the policemen, he said, also tied his legs and hit the soles of his bare feet. Ahmed further said he almost fainted after torture by police during late night hours.
His distressed mother showed journalists burns and torture marks on child’s body especially on his back and sole of the feet. Ahmed could not sleep due to immense pain, she said.
Speaking to Dawn, IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi resolved, “I’ll not spare the cops involved in the inhuman torture of the minor boy. A case will be registered against them besides dismissal from service and exemplary punishment.”
Saddar Division SP Syed Ali said he had conducted an inquiry into the incident and had ASI (trainee) Mohammad Saeed arrested for inhuman treatment with a child. He said a case had been registered against him and the two shopkeepers who had handed over the boy to police.
He said a mobile phone shop owner told police that a man, along with the child, visited his shop and took away two mobile phone sets with a promise that he would revisit his shop with money within half an hour. The SP said the man had assured the shopkeeper that during that time his son (Ahmed) would stay there as a guarantee. The man did not turn up even after many hours and the shop owner handed over the boy to police suspecting him to be the swindler’s accomplice, he said.
The SP said the inquiry had been forwarded to the Lahore capital city police officer for further action.
Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2019
Download the new Dawn mobile app here:
Comments (18)
Give these police officials a 5 year term and third degree as a daily exercise routine.
Arrest these disgusting animals and give them a taste of their own medicine...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Jail these brutes.
The shopkeeper also beat the boy up, he needs to feel the force of the law as do the lawbreaking police.
As an aside, the boy is NOT an orphan, his mother is still alive and is mentioned in the article.
This is a job for Imran Khan not buzdar.
Police or inhuman criminals,must findout root cause of such cruality,it is not normal human behaviour.
These criminals should not allowed in socierty.
"They let the child go the next day when he was in severe pain and unable to walk and sit"? How he went if he was unable to walk or sit?
These corrupt criminal peoples of police must be bought under international law of war crimes
Someone, please listen to the voiceless, please. The police behaved like evil.should be damned.
New reformed police after PTI initiative in Punjab
Horrific and sad to say the least, how can people be so heartless. Even if he was an accomplice in this theft, there are standard procedures to follow and this definitely is not one of them. The culprits should be punished in a way, as to set an example for others who may abuse their powers on someone helpless.
Down with these policemen,they must not only be dimissed from their service, but also be given the same punishment as well as a case be registered against them. They don't seem to be humen being,make them example by giving severe punishment.Shame on these policemen.
Corrupt inherited minds can not change. Revolutionary Souls are our needs. Principles not Principal Lovers needed.
The police officer who was responsible should be arrested and punished according to the law.
Heart broken to read this...
The police and security forces operate with impunity all over the country - these are the hallmarks of a security state not a welfare one..
I seriously hope that PTI will look into this matter. Fundamental rights and self respect of every citizen should be protected
We have full faith in the leadership and give the appropriate time believe all reforms will take effect.InshaAllah
Shameful
when they gonna reform Lahore police they're more dangerous than neighborhood countries of Pakistan