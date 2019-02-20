NAB team briefs chairman on Dr Samad’s arrest

PESHAWAR: A team of National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday appeared before NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal in connection with arrest of the director archaeology department, and briefed him about the investigations against the officer.

NAB had arrested director archaeology KP Dr Abdul Samad a couple of days ago on charges of making illegal appointments. Dr Samad’s arrest had prompted Prime Minister Imran Khan to term the arrest as disgraceful.

Following the criticism, the NAB chairman had directed the accountability body’s provincial chapter to present Dr Samad before him on Monday; however, he was not taken to Islamabad by the NAB team.

A NAB statement said a combined investigation team presented the evidence collected and grounds for arrest of the archaeology officer before the bureau chairman.

The statement said the NAB chairman was apprised about the fact that the matter had also been taken up by anti-corruption establishment of KP. It said chairman NAB provided necessary guidance regarding collection of further evidence and directed to conclude the investigation on merit after examining all relevant rules and procedures.

The NAB chairman also directed that self-respect of any person should not be undermined in any case. He directed to submit progress in the said case on a daily basis to its headquarters and to prepare a detailed progress report during his visit to KP, where opportunity of personal hearing would be offered to Dr Samad.

