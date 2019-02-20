UN offers help in defusing Pakistan-India tensions

UNITED NATIONS: Expressing deep concern “at the increase in tensions between India and Pakistan”, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has asked both sides to exercise maximum restraint and offered his “good offices” to ease the crisis.

“The secretary general stresses the importance for both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions. His good offices are available if accepted by both sides,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary general, while responding to a question at a media briefing.

Pakistan has accepted such offers by the UN chief in the past, but India has been reluctant to involve the world body in an issue that it terms a bilateral dispute.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2019