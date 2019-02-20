DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

UN offers help in defusing Pakistan-India tensions

Masood HaiderUpdated February 20, 2019

Email

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urges both countries to "exercise maximum restraint". — File photo
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urges both countries to "exercise maximum restraint". — File photo

UNITED NATIONS: Expressing deep concern “at the increase in tensions between India and Pakistan”, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has asked both sides to exercise maximum restraint and offered his “good offices” to ease the crisis.

Take a look: Regional unrest won't serve anyone's interests, says foreign minister

“The secretary general stresses the importance for both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions. His good offices are available if accepted by both sides,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary general, while responding to a question at a media briefing.

Pakistan has accepted such offers by the UN chief in the past, but India has been reluctant to involve the world body in an issue that it terms a bilateral dispute.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

PAK INDIA TIES
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 20, 2019

PM’s bold offer

AT a time when the roll of war drums is resonating at fever pitch from across the border, Prime Minister Imran Khan...
February 20, 2019

SBP governor’s remarks

THE State Bank Governor raised more than just a few eyebrows when he said at a private event that Pakistan’s...
February 20, 2019

Risky abortions

WITH limited sexual health awareness and poor access to contraception methods — and the pressures of large ...
Saudi prince’s visit
Updated February 19, 2019

Saudi prince’s visit

DURING his two-day visit to Pakistan, the government rolled out the red carpet for the de facto ruler of the desert,...
February 19, 2019

Gas supply disruptions

THE government had promised a fairly smooth supply of gas to all consumers this winter. But gas shortages continue ...
Updated February 19, 2019

Snubbing the opposition

THERE appears to be no end to the PTI’s bitter feelings for its political opponents and critics, a truth...