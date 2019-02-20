Shahbaz’s name put on no-fly list

ISLAMABAD: The name of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif has been placed on the travel blacklist for allegedly possessing assets beyond his declared sources of income, informed sources told Dawn on Tuesday.

They said a summary had also been moved for the placement of his name on the Exit Control List. They said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had written a letter to the interior ministry, seeking placement of Mr Sharif’s name on the ECL.

On Feb 14, the Lahore High Court had granted bail to the PML-N president in three cases filed against him by NAB. Shahbaz Sharif, who is also chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, had filed a petition for bail in the Ashiyana housing scheme, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

In a related development, the PML-N announced that Shahbaz Sharif would not come to Islamabad on Wednesday (today) as per a previous plan as he was suffering from backache and had been advised complete bed rest by doctors.

In a statement, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party’s parliamentary affairs group would, however, meet opposition representatives at 2pm on Wednesday.

