Shahbaz’s name put on no-fly list
ISLAMABAD: The name of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif has been placed on the travel blacklist for allegedly possessing assets beyond his declared sources of income, informed sources told Dawn on Tuesday.
They said a summary had also been moved for the placement of his name on the Exit Control List. They said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had written a letter to the interior ministry, seeking placement of Mr Sharif’s name on the ECL.
On Feb 14, the Lahore High Court had granted bail to the PML-N president in three cases filed against him by NAB. Shahbaz Sharif, who is also chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, had filed a petition for bail in the Ashiyana housing scheme, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.
In a related development, the PML-N announced that Shahbaz Sharif would not come to Islamabad on Wednesday (today) as per a previous plan as he was suffering from backache and had been advised complete bed rest by doctors.
In a statement, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party’s parliamentary affairs group would, however, meet opposition representatives at 2pm on Wednesday.
Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2019
Download the new Dawn mobile app here:
Comments (0)