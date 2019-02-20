DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Shahbaz’s name put on no-fly list

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 20, 2019

Email

Sources say a summary has been moved for placement of Shahbaz Sharif's name on ECL. — File photo
Sources say a summary has been moved for placement of Shahbaz Sharif's name on ECL. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: The name of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif has been placed on the travel blacklist for allegedly possessing assets beyond his declared sources of income, informed sources told Dawn on Tuesday.

They said a summary had also been moved for the placement of his name on the Exit Control List. They said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had written a letter to the interior ministry, seeking placement of Mr Sharif’s name on the ECL.

On Feb 14, the Lahore High Court had granted bail to the PML-N president in three cases filed against him by NAB. Shahbaz Sharif, who is also chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, had filed a petition for bail in the Ashiyana housing scheme, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

In a related development, the PML-N announced that Shahbaz Sharif would not come to Islamabad on Wednesday (today) as per a previous plan as he was suffering from backache and had been advised complete bed rest by doctors.

In a statement, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party’s parliamentary affairs group would, however, meet opposition representatives at 2pm on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 20, 2019

PM’s bold offer

AT a time when the roll of war drums is resonating at fever pitch from across the border, Prime Minister Imran Khan...
February 20, 2019

SBP governor’s remarks

THE State Bank Governor raised more than just a few eyebrows when he said at a private event that Pakistan’s...
February 20, 2019

Risky abortions

WITH limited sexual health awareness and poor access to contraception methods — and the pressures of large ...
Saudi prince’s visit
Updated February 19, 2019

Saudi prince’s visit

DURING his two-day visit to Pakistan, the government rolled out the red carpet for the de facto ruler of the desert,...
February 19, 2019

Gas supply disruptions

THE government had promised a fairly smooth supply of gas to all consumers this winter. But gas shortages continue ...
Updated February 19, 2019

Snubbing the opposition

THERE appears to be no end to the PTI’s bitter feelings for its political opponents and critics, a truth...