India spurns PM Khan's olive branch, says offer to investigate is 'lame excuse'
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday evening responded to Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer for an investigation and dialogue over the Pulwama attack with further vitriol.
In a statement that spurned Islamabad's effort to defuse tensions, New Delhi described PM Khan's statement that Pakistan itself has been the biggest victim of terrorism as "far from the truth".
"We are not surprised that the prime minister of Pakistan refuses to acknowledge the attack on our security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism. Prime minister of Pakistan has neither chosen to condemn this heinous act nor condoled with the bereaved families," the MEA complained.
The complaint ignored Pakistan's official stance on the matter, with the Foreign Office stating that Pakistan has always condemned acts of extreme violence in Kashmir.
"Disclaiming any link between the terrorist attack and Pakistan is an oft-repeated excuse by Pakistan," the MEA wrote, alleging that PM Khan "has ignored claims" made by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) as well as the bomber behind the attack.
However, no explanation was offered in the statement as to what these "claims" were that the Indian government believe prove a Pakistani link to the attack.
It is understood that JeM — which is banned in Pakistan and listed as a terrorist organisation — has claimed responsibility for the incident. It is unclear what the MEA believes ties JeM's statement claiming responsibility of the attack to Pakistan.
After Pulwama, Pakistan has repeated that it is already taking action against JeM as it considers it a terrorist group.
According to Indian media reports, the bomber was a citizen of Indian occupied Kashmir. The parents of the bomber have stated that he turned to militancy after being humiliated and tortured by Indian occupation forces. No mention of how the bomber is connected to Pakistan was specified in the statement.
Instead of the 'actionable evidence' that PM Khan requested in order to be able to provide assistance to New Delhi, the MEA only repeated the accusation that "Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action."
"The Prime Minister of Pakistan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse. In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, proof was provided to Pakistan. Despite this, the case has not progressed for the last more than 10 years. Likewise, on the terror attack on Pathankot airbase, there has been no progress," the MEA has alleged.
The statement failed to acknowledge that Indian authorities themselves impeded the Pathankot investigation.
Regarding the Mumbai Attacks, PM Khan had stated in December 2018 in an interview to The Washington Post that he intended to see the case resolved and has asked his government to look into it.
The MEA also blocked Prime Minister Khan's proposal for a dialogue with vague conditions stating, "Pakistan’s Prime Minister has called for dialogue and expressed his readiness to talk about terrorism. India has repeatedly stated that it is ready to engage in a comprehensive bilateral dialogue in an atmosphere free from terror and violence."
The MEA also dedicated a paragraph to admonishing PM Khan for implying that the whipping up of war hysteria across the border may be politically motivated, especially given that the Indian general election is coming up later this year.
"India rejects this false allegation. India’s democracy is a model for the world which Pakistan would never understand," it said.
Comments (31)
When the prior incidents happened IK wasn’t in power - India should provide all evidence and give him a chance to deliver. He will keep his word
Since JeM has claimed responsibility, what other proof does Pakistan need? Please round them up and put them in jail for now. Thank you.
In other words what she is saying is they have no evidence to share.
Is anyone surprised?
They are victims of their own rhetoric and false propega!
Non professional and irresponsible. Always trying to find scape goats for their atrocities and poor governance.
Just you dont want the peace in region, but the world appreciates PM Imran Khan (PAKISTAN) wish, when you come mature, we are ready to talk.
Indian elections are the reason. Modi and Co want to win elections at the cost of potential threat to half of its citizens in war with Pakistan.
As usual.. what else can be expected from India. If you are blaming someone, then you need an evidence for it. But India at all fronts failed to share any solid evidence except for rhetoric!
The most irrational act by India so far is the 200% duty imposed on all Pakistani goods entering India, thus causing a huge loss to its own traders. Hysteria has overtaken them.
Model of democracy for the world? Remind me how many people have been blinded by pellet guns?
Care to expand?
Its OK. This was expected. They know an insider job would come to surface.
another peace offering rebuffed by India. this shows the mentality of the Hindu fundamentalists across border who don't want peace instead wanna live in there false Bollywood created past. in their self imagined glorious past which they want to correct by changing names of cities to Hindu names. stop living in the past and create a future that could be an example. Bollywood past has nothing to do with reality. i also think that by watching Bollywood Pakistan bashing war movies, Indian internet warriors think they can teach Pakistan a lesson. again far from reality.
The response from the indian ministry rejecting the dialogue offer just shows how non-serious they are to resolve the core issue. This proves that this is all to get another win for Modi. Not the first time bjp is playing Pakistan card to fear monger the indian people to vote for them.
What else can you expect from small people in big offices.
India is baffled by the calmness and maturity of Pakistan
The drama is created by Modi sarkar to win the upcoming elections.
they do.not trust us why we show them sincerity evertime when we know all answers.
When presented with direct statement and facts, what else can India do except being vague. They have no desire to talk about peace. This is pretty clear from their words and actions.
I am 100% sure that India (Modi) is the one who did this incident to win the election. India also did Mumbai incident by themself and blamed Pakistan. Everyone knows about that. If they were honest, why did not India give access to the captured Ajmal Kasab to Media.
Let the BJP shout and scream, the whole world knows their antics know. Just wait until these elections end..
It was an inside job, they do not have any proof. They wanted to achieve some objectives.
'"India rejects this false allegation. India’s democracy is a model for the world which Pakistan would never understand," it said
Os it the model of democracy being applied on the innocent people of Kashmir in IOK. Grow up, live in reality, not in made up history books. An emulative democracy is not a genuine democracy. Get it.
'WASHINGTON: “It is not possible to bring such massive amounts of explosives by infiltrating the border,” says an Indian military commander, Lt Gen D.S. Hooda.
Did no one brief the General what the false narrative was.
So India expects us to arrest and extradite a Pakistani national merely based on Indian allegations alone? What kind of travesty of justice would that be?
@Babu,
If JeM has claimed responsibility...what does that have anything to do with Pakistan or its people..JeM is a banned organization in Pakistan and Pakistan forces are after them as well.
Now, where is JeM and how did he claim responsibility ?
How come India got irrefutable evidence even before Ambulances reached the scenes ? Where did they get the evidence from when no investigation started yet...
India media is the most stupid and childish media in the world. This new war between India and Pakistan will be due to their Bollywood media.
@Sid, No need. This was clearly a false flag operation to win Modi the elections. No need for the drama.
Indian immaturity of playing politics with war rhetoric is as dangerous as it can get. Never forget, what terminal armaments both countries have.
As Churchill said, " War may have a predictable start but always an unpredictable end....."
There should be no more olive branches from us. Just wait for the inside job to be exposed and then see the commotion
Nothing will change or make any different in India/Pakistan relations until Indian politicians stop spewing hate against Pakistan. It’s really sad that Hate against Pakistan sells big time to buy votes.
According to Indian media reports, the bomber was a citizen of Indian occupied Kashmir. The parents of the bomber have stated that he turned to militancy after being humiliated and tortured by Indian occupation forces. The attack on Indian soldiers is not, and cannot be term as "terrorism" because it is an act of the Freedom Fighters of Kashmir to respond to the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation army in Kashmir. the sooner Indians & BJP understand that, the better for peace. Pakistan has nothing to do with this attack. As the Indian General Hooda has also stated that it reflects a big lapse in Indian intelligence, and may well be a political ploy to gain support for BJP.
Same old India. They really need to look in the mirror it may not be a pretty sight.
Modi vote Bank > Palwana attack.