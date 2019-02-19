DAWN.COM

February 19, 2019

PM describes tax evaders as 'enemies of the nation', wants FBR to crack down

Sanaullah Khan | Dawn.comFebruary 19, 2019

PM Khan chairs a meeting in Islamabad regarding FBR's tax collection measures. — RadioPakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Jehanzaib Khan to employ modern methods and techniques in order to bring non-tax payers into the tax net, RadioPakistan reported.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding the federal government's steps to collect revenue, was reported to have said that tax evaders are enemies of the nation and do not deserve any concession.

He reportedly said that tax evaders and non-tax payers should be exposed before the people, and indiscriminate action should be ensured not only against tax evaders but also against FBR officials who facilitate the theft of tax.

Read: FBR told to focus on simplifying tax collection system

Prime Minister Khan, according to the radio broadcast network, also admonished FBR, saying its focus should be on tax evaders and non-filers instead of the harassment of regular taxpayers.

Attendants of the PM-chaired meeting were informed that over six thousand cases concerning 'high net worth individuals' are under review, and that a total collection of over Rs2 billion is expected from them, of which Rs1.3bn have already been received.

Sixty-six cases following information gathering and investigation are also being examined and over Rs1.5 billion have also been collected in this regard.

The FBR said that the mapping of 2,000 plazas has been completed, while an automatic system to collect tax has been installed at over 2,500 points of sale. The new measures, the FBR claimed, are expected to boost revenue collection by a total Rs24.818bn in the ongoing year, of which Rs11.882bn have already been collected.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar and other PTI leaders attended the meeting.

Irfan
Feb 19, 2019 05:34pm

What about the people you are addressing before election. Do you have law or courage to get looted money back.

Shah
Feb 19, 2019 05:34pm

The main drain of tax money is through the corrupt individuals of FBR who take bribe and save the non tax payers and non filers,till the government does not do anything to address this the system would not become encouraging and transparent.

SMI
Feb 19, 2019 05:35pm

This is the good time to bring Agriculture Income in the Tax Net excluding small farmers !!

A shah
Feb 19, 2019 05:39pm

He is top of the list

jaredlee007
Feb 19, 2019 05:40pm

Make it mandatory and online.

Ali
Feb 19, 2019 05:41pm

Go for it... I would advise to implemend efiling system. Raise the penalties and interest like IRS do....for every late filer and to those who intentionally fail to do it penalties should be higher plus the jail time....:

