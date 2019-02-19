DAWN.COM

Amnesty urges India to ensure safety of Kashmiri citizens amid reports of harassment, arbitrary arrests

Dawn.comFebruary 19, 2019

The Amnesty India press release issued on Tuesday takes note of media reports that "Kashmiri university students and traders in northern states, primarily Uttarakhand, Haryana and Bihar, have been beaten, threatened, and intimidated by some Hindu nationalist groups." ─ AP/File
Amnesty India has asked Indian government authorities to ensure that "ordinary Kashmiri women and men do not face targeted attacks, harassment and arbitrary arrests" as tensions simmer in the aftermath of last week's attack in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area.

The Amnesty India press release, issued on Tuesday, takes note of media reports that "Kashmiri university students and traders in northern states, primarily Uttarakhand, Haryana and Bihar, have been beaten, threatened, and intimidated by some Hindu nationalist groups."

"Many students are reported to have fled their universities in fear. Two colleges in Dehradun and one in Moradabad have stated that they will not admit new Kashmiri students," Amnesty India noted.

"We are at a dangerous moment, and authorities must do everything they can to uphold the rule of law," urged Amnesty India head Aakar Patel.

"Ordinary Kashmiris across India who are only seeking to improve their lives should not be singled out for violence simply because of where they come from."

"The mobs who use patriotism as an excuse to hound Kashmiris out of their homes, hostels and shops are corroding the basic values of the constitution of India. Authorities must investigate all allegations of threats and violence, and bring those responsible to justice," Patel continued.

"The [Indian] Home Ministry has taken the right step by asking state governments to ensure the safety and security of all Kashmiris. Authorities must make sure that this situation does not deteriorate further," the press release stated.

asgher
Feb 19, 2019 05:09pm

They are the biggest Human rights Violator!

Ragu sauce
Feb 19, 2019 05:11pm

India needs to leave Kashmir ASAP and stop killing innocent Kashmiris .

adi
Feb 19, 2019 05:11pm

Kashmiris should know there place in eyes of other indians !

bhaRAT©
Feb 19, 2019 05:12pm

Indian brutalities getting exposed to the world.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 19, 2019 05:20pm

Amnesty International is 100 percent right. Nevertheless, in the biggest fake, false, fraud, shame and sham democracy of the world called. Republic of India, who cares for minorities in general and Kashmiri Muslims in particular?

Iftikhar Husain
Feb 19, 2019 05:31pm

India has gone mad.

LAHORI KID
Feb 19, 2019 05:45pm

@Amnesty India, you are still talking about reports? There are thousands of video proof of brutality being served on a silver platter daily against the people of Kashmir, don’t turn it into a drama, proof has been there all along, no one deserves such inhuman treatment in their own country

