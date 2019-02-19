Amnesty urges India to ensure safety of Kashmiri citizens amid reports of harassment, arbitrary arrests

Amnesty India has asked Indian government authorities to ensure that "ordinary Kashmiri women and men do not face targeted attacks, harassment and arbitrary arrests" as tensions simmer in the aftermath of last week's attack in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area.

The Amnesty India press release, issued on Tuesday, takes note of media reports that "Kashmiri university students and traders in northern states, primarily Uttarakhand, Haryana and Bihar, have been beaten, threatened, and intimidated by some Hindu nationalist groups."

"Many students are reported to have fled their universities in fear. Two colleges in Dehradun and one in Moradabad have stated that they will not admit new Kashmiri students," Amnesty India noted.

"We are at a dangerous moment, and authorities must do everything they can to uphold the rule of law," urged Amnesty India head Aakar Patel.

"Ordinary Kashmiris across India who are only seeking to improve their lives should not be singled out for violence simply because of where they come from."

"The mobs who use patriotism as an excuse to hound Kashmiris out of their homes, hostels and shops are corroding the basic values of the constitution of India. Authorities must investigate all allegations of threats and violence, and bring those responsible to justice," Patel continued.

"The [Indian] Home Ministry has taken the right step by asking state governments to ensure the safety and security of all Kashmiris. Authorities must make sure that this situation does not deteriorate further," the press release stated.