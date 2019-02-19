Pakistan will address actionable evidence if shared by Delhi, PM Khan tells India after Pulwama attack
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Islamabad will take action if Delhi shares any actionable evidence concerning last week's suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area which had targeted Indian paramilitary soldiers.
While offering cooperation and another chance at a dialogue over the Kashmir issue, the premier also warned India against any act of aggression, saying Pakistan will not hesitate in retaliating to a provocation. However, he made it clear that he hopes better sense will prevail.
In a video message, the premier said he had wanted to respond to the attack right away because Delhi had accused Pakistan of having a hand in the attack, "but we had a very important visit from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, we had an investment conference happening that we had been preparing for for a long time," he explained.
"Therefore I decided not to respond then, because the attention would have been diverted away from the visit and onto this issue."
"This is why I am responding [now], now that the crown prince has left. And this [message] is for the Indian government," he said.
"First of all, you accused Pakistan. [There was] no evidence. You never thought: 'What would be in it for Pakistan?'," he said. "Would even a fool do such a thing to sabotage his own conference? And even if he [the crown prince] had not been visiting, what benefit would Pakistan get from it [the Pulwama attack]?"
"Why would Pakistan, at this stage, when it is moving towards stability ─ we have fought a war against terrorism for 15 years, 70,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives, terrorism is receding, peace and stability are returning ─ what benefit would we get from it [the Pulwama attack]?" he asked.
"You wish to remain stuck in the past, and each time something happens in Kashmir, you want to hold Pakistan responsible. Instead of trying to resolve the Kashmir issue, start a dialogue or move forward, you want to make Islamabad your whipping boy again and again," the prime minister said, addressing Delhi.
"I am telling you clearly, this is naya Pakistan. It is a new mindset, a new way of thinking. We believe that it is in our interest that our soil is not used for carrying out terrorist attacks in other countries, nor do we want outsiders to come and carry out terror attacks here. We desire stability," he asserted.
"Today, I would like to make the Indian government an offer. Any sort of investigation you wish carried out regarding this incident about the involvement of any Pakistani, we are ready [for it].
"If you have any actionable intelligence that a Pakistani is involved, give it to us. I guarantee you that we will take action ─ not because we are under pressure, but because they [any individuals found involved] are acting as enemies of Pakistan."
"If someone is using Pakistan's soil [to carry out terror attacks elsewhere], it is [akin to] enmity with us. It is against our interests."
The prime minister added that whenever Pakistan tries to initiate dialogue with India, Delhi's precondition is that terrorism must be talked about.
"We are ready to talk about terrorism. Terrorism is a regional issue [...] We want terrorism in the region to end," he stated. "Pakistan has been the worst affected by terrorism [...] Therefore, we are ready to talk with you."
"[However,] in India, there needs to be a new way of thinking, some introspection: what is the reason these Kashmiri youths have gotten to the point where they have no fear of death anymore? There must be some reason," he said.
"Do you think that this one-dimensional oppression, cruelty, using military to cause issues ─ if they haven't been successful till today, do you think they will be successful in the future?" the prime minister asked, referring to the oppressive tactics used by the Indian government to suppress the local population in occupied Kashmir.
"If today in Afghanistan, after 17 years, the entire world has accepted that there is no military solution and that the issue can only be resolved through dialogue, shouldn't there be discussion about this in India?" he asked.
"We are hearing the voices in India that say 'Pakistan must be taught a lesson', 'Revenge must be taken from Pakistan', 'There should be a strike' ... First of all, what law gives any country to become judge, jury and executioner?" he asked. "What sort of [sense of] justice is this?"
"Secondly, you are facing an election year. And we believe that during the election, [you think] you will get a big boost if you 'teach Pakistan a lesson'," he said.
"If you think that if you can carry out any kind of attack on Pakistan, Pakistan will not just think about retaliating, we will retaliate. There will be no way to respond other than to retaliate," the prime minister warned.
"And after that, where does the matter go? We all know that starting a war is easy. [But] starting a war may be in our hands, ending it won't be. Where it [the tide of war] will go, God knows. That's why I hope that better sense will prevail."
"This issue will only be resolved through dialogue and talks," he concluded.
Comments (85)
Valid question!
Blunt and to the point...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Yeah Cheez. Here is comes, i was waiting for his response.
Prime Minister Imran Khan seems sincere, I hope he is.
I love the fact that he likes to address pertinent matters with the public at large, makes him a more accessible leader .. cheers!
Nice statement! Long live IK
A very sensible response by a responsible nation.
@AhmadAG, He should start debate in parliament as well on both of these issues - Attack in Kashmir and the visit of the prince. Addressing public is one way communication. There should be debate on these issues
Now the ball is in others' court.
All Indians are silent now.
Sanity as expected from him.
It is the leader....Who is talking....Bravo.... Befitting answer.....
If he does take action, it will be a turning point.
This is a mature response compared to what Indians have been doing since the attack!
Now the US must pressurise India to take Pakistan's offer and share every thing with Pakistan on Pulwama attack if india is really serious...
We Indians never doubt Imran Khan. In fact, we always appreciated the honest intentions of past democratically elected PMs of Pakistan. However, we all know the elephant in the room.
Why don't you start investing from your instead of waiting for India?
Concern here is if there is no will, at the end you will simply say evidence is not enough. For India, it has to cross the border to make 100% proof.
Mature and sensible statement. I believe India should also come up...... to punish the culprit.
No action will be taken until India vacates occupied kashmir.
And IK knows that India don't have the evidence because it was an inside job for sake of upcoming elections
@Kunal, Gurgaon, i do :)
@Irfan farooqui - Most of the Indians' comments are not published. Closing the eyes doesn't make the world dark.
We don't have the time nor the inclination to take up India's issues with Pakistan.
Indians, happy now ?
What else can he say ?
To the point and direct. No meme. Factual.
Excellent - spot on - well done PM Khan!
Nice response
@Taimur, parliament must have people that command respect for your suggestion to work...then debates will be a norm. Until then, let the men of action work their magic. Parliament has people with other interests on their cards.
Very brief and to the point address but I am afraid India will always come up with excuses to runaway from talks.
Unfortunately No Indians are willing to listen to any logic as their media and politicians have made them all hate mongerers. Hate Pakistan slogan sells well in their Elections as manifested by the last so many elections. This never happened in Pakistan as our focus is more on internal issues rather than hating any country or religion.
Any voices of sanity are crushed brutally be it Om Puri or some of the sensible journalists.
Good sensible message by PM.
India has no evidence. The only evidence they have is put the blame on Pakistan.
That's the difference between leader and 'jugglers'.
@Zak, Forget it
And he comes out swinging.. bravo
The Lion of Pakistan has spoken
Good gesture.
@Kunal, Gurgaon, By elephant in the Room, I hope you mean, Senseless Indian Government Oppression of Kashmir People and the growing Hindu extremism in India then my friend you have hit the nail on the head.
This is our Imran Khan.. You can expect such speech only from truthful and honest person... This man is our proud & one day whole world will appreciate his work for humanity..
I ask our Indian counterparts: where is the evidence that culprits came from Pakistan? Why Indian troops travelled via road without taking appropriate high security measures? And, the India media stated that ammunition used in the attack was purchased from Indian side, so, how come large quantity was allowed to acquire without raising eyebrows? Until such proofs are provided, this incident like previous similar cases will die down and have no incredility. (ACP - Garib Awam ki Awaz).
@irfan farooqui, silence before the storm!
Any action against previous evidence?
@irfan farooqui, Yes, Just wait and watch
that’s why I admire IK- sincere and straight forward.Hope he can walk the talk
And that doesn’t mean we support your atrocities in Kashmir.
@imitiaz ali khan, what slap?
Lion! Well done!!!
He should have also raised voice against the massacre being committed against muslins in occupied Kashmir since the attack
Have you guys checked twitter? find any difference between enlighten Pakistani youth and Indians youth.I did
@Kunal, Gurgaon, The problem with India is that it is stuck in the past, it want to rewrite the history, change names iof the cities. As PM IK said it’s a new Pakistan with leadership with new mindset.
I hear the message well, but I lack the faith.
Sensible statements from PaK PM. Hope India will share some concrete evidences and Pak will act on culprits. (if any)
legend!
Good and very balanced response preserving ethical and moral human value. Totally agree with him
Dear PM, you sent a very balanced message to the Indian government. If they want peace, we are with you in dialogue process. If they want to fight, again we are with you and we would fight courageously. I live within the 5km of Pak-India border and ready for peace as well as fight.
Awesome speach
Sensible response - a leader who knows war is no option.
Sensible approach by IK. Hope Indian leaders follow suit
Very Valid response by Pakistani PM. Unlike Indian counter part, Pakistani PM has shown maturity.
@GH, Provide valid proof.
@irfan farooqui, 'All Indians are silent now". No my friend Dawn chooses what gets through , if you don't see Indian comments does not mean they have no logics to oppose what is being said I Pakistan.
People ask what has changed, this is the change! #supportKhan
A well deserved, articulated, intelligent and logical response to the Indian war mongers. They have gone to the extent that if Modi will have a bad dream, he would blame Pakistan or the so called terrorist groups in Pakistan with a hand of Intelligence agencies in it the very next day. It's time to change your mind set. You can fool the world once, not all the time. Our forefathers have given their blood for the sake of independence and we will protect it with our blood if needed.
A well articulated and logical response by the PM.
Well done Captain
Salutes to our Rulers! Pakistan Zindabad! Imran Khan Paindabad!
What a nice foreign policy statement by the PM and India should learn the lesson from its misadventures of the past.
IMRAN KHAN ZINDABAD!!!
Well said ....
Sensible and short and precised msg to India.
All actions completed on Mumbai attack evidence?
wow.
I am loving this guy even more everyday
Where is JeM Cheif hiding?
Very well articulated response.
Direct and to the point
India gave evidence about 26/11. What is the progress even after 10 years ?
How sensible
I am Canadian and I support Pakistan.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Joke of the day.
Why does he always record his televised appearance? Is he not allowed to appear live on TV?
IK knows who’s the real sponsor of the attack but he has no authority to question much less stop them.
Thx
Same excuses, standard replies
The biggest evidence being JEM founder Masood Azhar happily residing in Bahawalpur.
Excellent response to relentless insanity and war mongering.