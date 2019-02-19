DAWN.COM

February 19, 2019

Pakistan will address actionable evidence if shared by Delhi, PM Khan tells India after Pulwama attack

Dawn.comUpdated February 19, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan asks Indian government to share actionable evidence. ─ DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Islamabad will take action if Delhi shares any actionable evidence concerning last week's suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area which had targeted Indian paramilitary soldiers.

While offering cooperation and another chance at a dialogue over the Kashmir issue, the premier also warned India against any act of aggression, saying Pakistan will not hesitate in retaliating to a provocation. However, he made it clear that he hopes better sense will prevail.

In a video message, the premier said he had wanted to respond to the attack right away because Delhi had accused Pakistan of having a hand in the attack, "but we had a very important visit from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, we had an investment conference happening that we had been preparing for for a long time," he explained.

"Therefore I decided not to respond then, because the attention would have been diverted away from the visit and onto this issue."

"This is why I am responding [now], now that the crown prince has left. And this [message] is for the Indian government," he said.

"First of all, you accused Pakistan. [There was] no evidence. You never thought: 'What would be in it for Pakistan?'," he said. "Would even a fool do such a thing to sabotage his own conference? And even if he [the crown prince] had not been visiting, what benefit would Pakistan get from it [the Pulwama attack]?"

"Why would Pakistan, at this stage, when it is moving towards stability ─ we have fought a war against terrorism for 15 years, 70,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives, terrorism is receding, peace and stability are returning ─ what benefit would we get from it [the Pulwama attack]?" he asked.

"You wish to remain stuck in the past, and each time something happens in Kashmir, you want to hold Pakistan responsible. Instead of trying to resolve the Kashmir issue, start a dialogue or move forward, you want to make Islamabad your whipping boy again and again," the prime minister said, addressing Delhi.

"I am telling you clearly, this is naya Pakistan. It is a new mindset, a new way of thinking. We believe that it is in our interest that our soil is not used for carrying out terrorist attacks in other countries, nor do we want outsiders to come and carry out terror attacks here. We desire stability," he asserted.

"Today, I would like to make the Indian government an offer. Any sort of investigation you wish carried out regarding this incident about the involvement of any Pakistani, we are ready [for it].

"If you have any actionable intelligence that a Pakistani is involved, give it to us. I guarantee you that we will take action ─ not because we are under pressure, but because they [any individuals found involved] are acting as enemies of Pakistan."

"If someone is using Pakistan's soil [to carry out terror attacks elsewhere], it is [akin to] enmity with us. It is against our interests."

The prime minister added that whenever Pakistan tries to initiate dialogue with India, Delhi's precondition is that terrorism must be talked about.

"We are ready to talk about terrorism. Terrorism is a regional issue [...] We want terrorism in the region to end," he stated. "Pakistan has been the worst affected by terrorism [...] Therefore, we are ready to talk with you."

"[However,] in India, there needs to be a new way of thinking, some introspection: what is the reason these Kashmiri youths have gotten to the point where they have no fear of death anymore? There must be some reason," he said.

"Do you think that this one-dimensional oppression, cruelty, using military to cause issues ─ if they haven't been successful till today, do you think they will be successful in the future?" the prime minister asked, referring to the oppressive tactics used by the Indian government to suppress the local population in occupied Kashmir.

"If today in Afghanistan, after 17 years, the entire world has accepted that there is no military solution and that the issue can only be resolved through dialogue, shouldn't there be discussion about this in India?" he asked.

"We are hearing the voices in India that say 'Pakistan must be taught a lesson', 'Revenge must be taken from Pakistan', 'There should be a strike' ... First of all, what law gives any country to become judge, jury and executioner?" he asked. "What sort of [sense of] justice is this?"

"Secondly, you are facing an election year. And we believe that during the election, [you think] you will get a big boost if you 'teach Pakistan a lesson'," he said.

"If you think that if you can carry out any kind of attack on Pakistan, Pakistan will not just think about retaliating, we will retaliate. There will be no way to respond other than to retaliate," the prime minister warned.

"And after that, where does the matter go? We all know that starting a war is easy. [But] starting a war may be in our hands, ending it won't be. Where it [the tide of war] will go, God knows. That's why I hope that better sense will prevail."

"This issue will only be resolved through dialogue and talks," he concluded.

Comments (85)

1000 characters
Wake Up
Feb 19, 2019 01:10pm

Valid question!

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 19, 2019 01:12pm

Blunt and to the point...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Asim Raza
Feb 19, 2019 01:12pm

Yeah Cheez. Here is comes, i was waiting for his response.

Recommend 0
Kaka
Feb 19, 2019 01:13pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan seems sincere, I hope he is.

Recommend 0
AhmadAG
Feb 19, 2019 01:14pm

I love the fact that he likes to address pertinent matters with the public at large, makes him a more accessible leader .. cheers!

Recommend 0
Markhor
Feb 19, 2019 01:14pm

Nice statement! Long live IK

Recommend 0
Happy
Feb 19, 2019 01:15pm

A very sensible response by a responsible nation.

Recommend 0
Taimur
Feb 19, 2019 01:17pm

@AhmadAG, He should start debate in parliament as well on both of these issues - Attack in Kashmir and the visit of the prince. Addressing public is one way communication. There should be debate on these issues

Recommend 0
Syedz
Feb 19, 2019 01:17pm

Now the ball is in others' court.

Recommend 0
irfan farooqui
Feb 19, 2019 01:19pm

All Indians are silent now.

Recommend 0
Kashif
Feb 19, 2019 01:20pm

Sanity as expected from him.

Recommend 0
Shib
Feb 19, 2019 01:21pm

It is the leader....Who is talking....Bravo.... Befitting answer.....

Recommend 0
GOOD POINT
Feb 19, 2019 01:21pm

If he does take action, it will be a turning point.

Recommend 0
Wajih
Feb 19, 2019 01:21pm

This is a mature response compared to what Indians have been doing since the attack!

Recommend 0
Wake Up
Feb 19, 2019 01:22pm

Now the US must pressurise India to take Pakistan's offer and share every thing with Pakistan on Pulwama attack if india is really serious...

Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Feb 19, 2019 01:23pm

We Indians never doubt Imran Khan. In fact, we always appreciated the honest intentions of past democratically elected PMs of Pakistan. However, we all know the elephant in the room.

Recommend 0
Khan£
Feb 19, 2019 01:23pm

Why don't you start investing from your instead of waiting for India?

Concern here is if there is no will, at the end you will simply say evidence is not enough. For India, it has to cross the border to make 100% proof.

Recommend 0
Raju
Feb 19, 2019 01:24pm

Mature and sensible statement. I believe India should also come up...... to punish the culprit.

Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 19, 2019 01:26pm

No action will be taken until India vacates occupied kashmir.

Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Feb 19, 2019 01:26pm

And IK knows that India don't have the evidence because it was an inside job for sake of upcoming elections

Recommend 0
topa kul
Feb 19, 2019 01:28pm

@Kunal, Gurgaon, i do :)

Recommend 0
conspiracy_theory
Feb 19, 2019 01:29pm

@Irfan farooqui - Most of the Indians' comments are not published. Closing the eyes doesn't make the world dark.

Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 19, 2019 01:29pm

We don't have the time nor the inclination to take up India's issues with Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Feb 19, 2019 01:30pm

Indians, happy now ?

Recommend 0
Dr.Salaria,Aamir Ahmad
Feb 19, 2019 01:30pm

What else can he say ?

Recommend 0
Fayzee
Feb 19, 2019 01:32pm

To the point and direct. No meme. Factual.

Recommend 0
Asif Kashmiri
Feb 19, 2019 01:34pm

Excellent - spot on - well done PM Khan!

Recommend 0
Pakistani Human
Feb 19, 2019 01:35pm

Nice response

Recommend 0
Sameer
Feb 19, 2019 01:35pm

@Taimur, parliament must have people that command respect for your suggestion to work...then debates will be a norm. Until then, let the men of action work their magic. Parliament has people with other interests on their cards.

Recommend 0
Aftab
Feb 19, 2019 01:36pm

Very brief and to the point address but I am afraid India will always come up with excuses to runaway from talks.

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Feb 19, 2019 01:39pm

Unfortunately No Indians are willing to listen to any logic as their media and politicians have made them all hate mongerers. Hate Pakistan slogan sells well in their Elections as manifested by the last so many elections. This never happened in Pakistan as our focus is more on internal issues rather than hating any country or religion.

Any voices of sanity are crushed brutally be it Om Puri or some of the sensible journalists.

Good sensible message by PM.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Feb 19, 2019 01:40pm

India has no evidence. The only evidence they have is put the blame on Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Feb 19, 2019 01:41pm

That's the difference between leader and 'jugglers'.

Recommend 0
Jagdish
Feb 19, 2019 01:43pm

@Zak, Forget it

Recommend 0
Rouge
Feb 19, 2019 01:43pm

And he comes out swinging.. bravo

Recommend 0
Prem
Feb 19, 2019 01:44pm

The Lion of Pakistan has spoken

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Feb 19, 2019 01:44pm

Good gesture.

Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 19, 2019 01:45pm

@Kunal, Gurgaon, By elephant in the Room, I hope you mean, Senseless Indian Government Oppression of Kashmir People and the growing Hindu extremism in India then my friend you have hit the nail on the head.

Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarrar
Feb 19, 2019 01:45pm

This is our Imran Khan.. You can expect such speech only from truthful and honest person... This man is our proud & one day whole world will appreciate his work for humanity..

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 19, 2019 01:45pm

I ask our Indian counterparts: where is the evidence that culprits came from Pakistan? Why Indian troops travelled via road without taking appropriate high security measures? And, the India media stated that ammunition used in the attack was purchased from Indian side, so, how come large quantity was allowed to acquire without raising eyebrows? Until such proofs are provided, this incident like previous similar cases will die down and have no incredility. (ACP - Garib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
NP
Feb 19, 2019 01:46pm

@irfan farooqui, silence before the storm!

Recommend 0
GH
Feb 19, 2019 01:48pm

Any action against previous evidence?

Recommend 0
subh
Feb 19, 2019 01:49pm

@irfan farooqui, Yes, Just wait and watch

Recommend 0
Vinodh
Feb 19, 2019 01:51pm

that’s why I admire IK- sincere and straight forward.Hope he can walk the talk

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Feb 19, 2019 01:53pm

And that doesn’t mean we support your atrocities in Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Sana
Feb 19, 2019 01:55pm

@imitiaz ali khan, what slap?

Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 19, 2019 01:56pm

Lion! Well done!!!

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 19, 2019 01:57pm

He should have also raised voice against the massacre being committed against muslins in occupied Kashmir since the attack

Recommend 0
ismailnust20
Feb 19, 2019 02:00pm

Have you guys checked twitter? find any difference between enlighten Pakistani youth and Indians youth.I did

Recommend 0
Shahid
Feb 19, 2019 02:03pm

@Kunal, Gurgaon, The problem with India is that it is stuck in the past, it want to rewrite the history, change names iof the cities. As PM IK said it’s a new Pakistan with leadership with new mindset.

Recommend 0
NP
Feb 19, 2019 02:03pm

I hear the message well, but I lack the faith.

Recommend 0
Ganesh
Feb 19, 2019 02:06pm

Sensible statements from PaK PM. Hope India will share some concrete evidences and Pak will act on culprits. (if any)

Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 19, 2019 02:08pm

legend!

Recommend 0
Anand Jha
Feb 19, 2019 02:08pm

Good and very balanced response preserving ethical and moral human value. Totally agree with him

Recommend 0
Economizer
Feb 19, 2019 02:09pm

Dear PM, you sent a very balanced message to the Indian government. If they want peace, we are with you in dialogue process. If they want to fight, again we are with you and we would fight courageously. I live within the 5km of Pak-India border and ready for peace as well as fight.

Recommend 0
Iran Baloch
Feb 19, 2019 02:09pm

Awesome speach

Recommend 0
SAB
Feb 19, 2019 02:10pm

Sensible response - a leader who knows war is no option.

Recommend 0
Wahab
Feb 19, 2019 02:13pm

Sensible approach by IK. Hope Indian leaders follow suit

Recommend 0
Truth Teller
Feb 19, 2019 02:13pm

Very Valid response by Pakistani PM. Unlike Indian counter part, Pakistani PM has shown maturity.

Recommend 0
Markhor
Feb 19, 2019 02:14pm

@GH, Provide valid proof.

Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Feb 19, 2019 02:15pm

@irfan farooqui, 'All Indians are silent now". No my friend Dawn chooses what gets through , if you don't see Indian comments does not mean they have no logics to oppose what is being said I Pakistan.

Recommend 0
SK
Feb 19, 2019 02:15pm

People ask what has changed, this is the change! #supportKhan

Recommend 0
Shahid Kamal
Feb 19, 2019 02:17pm

A well deserved, articulated, intelligent and logical response to the Indian war mongers. They have gone to the extent that if Modi will have a bad dream, he would blame Pakistan or the so called terrorist groups in Pakistan with a hand of Intelligence agencies in it the very next day. It's time to change your mind set. You can fool the world once, not all the time. Our forefathers have given their blood for the sake of independence and we will protect it with our blood if needed.

Recommend 0
Shahid Kamal
Feb 19, 2019 02:30pm

A well articulated and logical response by the PM.

Recommend 0
Aku
Feb 19, 2019 02:30pm

Well done Captain

Recommend 0
FAQ
Feb 19, 2019 02:35pm

Salutes to our Rulers! Pakistan Zindabad! Imran Khan Paindabad!

Recommend 0
Musti sheikh
Feb 19, 2019 02:46pm

What a nice foreign policy statement by the PM and India should learn the lesson from its misadventures of the past.

Recommend 0
asgher
Feb 19, 2019 02:46pm

IMRAN KHAN ZINDABAD!!!

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Feb 19, 2019 02:47pm

Well said ....

Recommend 0
waqar
Feb 19, 2019 02:47pm

Sensible and short and precised msg to India.

Recommend 0
Srikanth
Feb 19, 2019 02:50pm

All actions completed on Mumbai attack evidence?

Recommend 0
Still Concerned
Feb 19, 2019 02:55pm

wow.

I am loving this guy even more everyday

Recommend 0
MG
Feb 19, 2019 02:55pm

Where is JeM Cheif hiding?

Recommend 0
Umer
Feb 19, 2019 02:56pm

Very well articulated response.

Recommend 0
Saad khan
Feb 19, 2019 02:57pm

Direct and to the point

Recommend 0
Truth
Feb 19, 2019 02:58pm

India gave evidence about 26/11. What is the progress even after 10 years ?

Recommend 0
johar
Feb 19, 2019 02:59pm

How sensible

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 19, 2019 03:01pm

I am Canadian and I support Pakistan.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Jakey
Feb 19, 2019 03:02pm

Joke of the day.

Recommend 0
dum-best
Feb 19, 2019 03:02pm

Why does he always record his televised appearance? Is he not allowed to appear live on TV?

Recommend 0
S
Feb 19, 2019 03:02pm

IK knows who’s the real sponsor of the attack but he has no authority to question much less stop them.

Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 19, 2019 03:03pm

Thx

Recommend 0
DrSalaria
Feb 19, 2019 03:04pm

Same excuses, standard replies

Recommend 0
Iron man
Feb 19, 2019 03:04pm

The biggest evidence being JEM founder Masood Azhar happily residing in Bahawalpur.

Recommend 0
Sensible
Feb 19, 2019 03:07pm

Excellent response to relentless insanity and war mongering.

Recommend 0

