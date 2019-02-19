Pakistan to address actionable evidence shared by Delhi, PM Khan assures India after Pulwama attack
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday vowed to take action against evidence shared by Delhi on last week's suicide blast targeting Indian soldiers in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area.
In a video message, the premier said he had wanted to respond to the attack right away because Delhi had accused Pakistan of having a hand in it, "but we had a very important visit from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, we had an investment conference happening that we had been preparing for for a long time," he explained. "Therefore I decided not to respond then, because the attention would have been diverted away from the visit and onto this issue."
"This is why I am responding, now that the crown prince has left. And this is for the Indian government," he said.
"First of all, you accused Pakistan. [There was] no evidence. You never thought, 'What would be in it for Pakistan?'," he said. "Would a fool even do such a thing to sabotage his own conference? And even if he [the crown prince] wasn't visiting, what benefit would Pakistan get from it?"
"Why would Pakistan at this stage, when it is moving towards stability ─ we have fought a war against terrorism for 15 years, 70,000 Pakistanis lost their lives, terrorism is receding, peace and stability are returning ─ what benefit would we get from it?" he asked.
The prime minister said that the Indian government, instead of trying to resolve the Kashmir issue, holding a dialogue or moving forward, remains "stuck in the past". He said that Delhi holds Pakistan responsible each time an incident happens in Kashmir and makes Pakistan its whipping boy again and again.
"I would like to make the Indian government an offer," he said, asking Delhi to share actionable evidence with Islamabad and vowing that Pakistan would investigate it.
"If you have actionable evidence, share it with us. We will take action," he assured Delhi. "Not because we are under pressure, but because it is our policy."
More details to follow.
Comments (25)
Valid question!
Blunt and to the point...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Yeah Cheez. Here is comes, i was waiting for his response.
Prime Minister Imran Khan seems sincere, I hope he is.
I love the fact that he likes to address pertinent matters with the public at large, makes him a more accessible leader .. cheers!
Nice statement! Long live IK
A very sensible response by a responsible nation.
@AhmadAG, He should start debate in parliament as well on both of these issues - Attack in Kashmir and the visit of the prince. Addressing public is one way communication. There should be debate on these issues
Now the ball is in others' court.
All Indians are silent now.
Sanity as expected from him.
It is the leader....Who is talking....Bravo.... Befitting answer.....
If he does take action, it will be a turning point.
This is a mature response compared to what Indians have been doing since the attack!
Now the US must pressurise India to take Pakistan's offer and share every thing with Pakistan on Pulwama attack if india is really serious...
We Indians never doubt Imran Khan. In fact, we always appreciated the honest intentions of past democratically elected PMs of Pakistan. However, we all know the elephant in the room.
Why don't you start investing from your instead of waiting for India?
Concern here is if there is no will, at the end you will simply say evidence is not enough. For India, it has to cross the border to make 100% proof.
Mature and sensible statement. I believe India should also come up...... to punish the culprit.
No action will be taken until India vacates occupied kashmir.
And IK knows that India don't have the evidence because it was an inside job for sake of upcoming elections
@Kunal, Gurgaon, i do :)
We don't have the time nor the inclination to take up India's issues with Pakistan.
Indians, happy now ?
What else can he say ?
To the point and direct. No meme. Factual.