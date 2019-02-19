DAWN.COM

Pakistani nationals ordered to leave Indian city in 48 hours: TOI report

Dawn.comUpdated February 19, 2019

Section 144 of the Indian Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed in Bikaner, and Pakistani nationals in the revenue border area have been asked to leave the place. ─ AP/File
Pakistani nationals staying in the Indian city of Bikaner in Rajasthan state have been asked to leave the area within 48 hours, allegedly to avoid the building up of a law and order situation as anti-Pakistan and anti-Kashmir sentiment soars in India in the wake of the Pulwama attack, the Times of India reported.

The Bikaner district collector Kumar Pal Gautam issued the orders on Monday with immediate effect, said the TOI in its report.

The orders will remain applicable for a period of two months, or until they are cancelled. Those violating the orders face the threat of prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The order referred to a so-called resentment against Pakistanis among locals following the killing of 41 soldiers in a suicide blast in occupied Kashmir last week ─ the worst attack on Indian paramilitaries in the region in 30 years. The attack was claimed by proscribed organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad.

India has accused Pakistan of having a hand in the attack, but Pakistan rejects any insinuation and allegation that seeks to link it to Islamabad without an investigation. Pakistan's FO had condemned the attack, saying that it was “a matter of grave concern”.

Section 144 of the Indian Criminal Procedure Code ─ which prevents the assembly of more than four people in an area ─ has been imposed in Bikaner, and Pakistani nationals in the revenue border area have been asked to leave the place.

The administration in its orders mentioned that the stay of Pakistani nationals is prohibited in guest houses, hotels and hospitals, and that businessmen will not maintain direct or indirect business ties with Pakistani nationals or provide them employment, the TOI reported.

Additionally, residents in Bikaner have been ordered not to exchange any sort of sensitive information over digital communications, and to refrain from using SIMs registered in Pakistan.

Any Pakistani citizen who objects to the order will be permitted to approach the district magistrate and submit a report.

According to a senior government official quoted by The Hindu, Delhi is worried about attacks on Kashmiris in India since it could lead to alienation and catalyse radicalisation among residents of occupied Kashmir. Multiple reports have come in of Kashmiri Muslim citizens being harassed or attacked in the aftermath of the Pulwama bombing.

Gordon D. Walker
Feb 19, 2019 01:47pm

More pressure on the delicate bonds of peace...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Parthasarathi Samantaray
Feb 19, 2019 01:49pm

Looks like a sensible decision, for security reasons. We all may not like see any incident or worst physical damage. Fyi I am an Indian.

Recommend 0
NP
Feb 19, 2019 01:50pm

Indian reaction is massive and it will take long long time to calm up the sentiment. Hopefully Pakistan understand it.

Recommend 0
kashmiri
Feb 19, 2019 01:55pm

World loves Pakistan for its liberal ideals and sincerity, India is just the opposite.

Recommend 0
Chandra Shekhar
Feb 19, 2019 01:55pm

Not good development.

Recommend 0
Dilip Thorat
Feb 19, 2019 02:02pm

Don't know why Pakistanis want to come to India in first place. When they think their own country is heaven and rest of the world is hell.

Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Feb 19, 2019 02:04pm

The orders will remain applicable for a period of two months, when elections are over,

Recommend 0
Sharjeel Lasharie
Feb 19, 2019 02:05pm

First of all, why are they even in India? They have no business being there...These are two countries at war and this sentiment should be respected by people from both sides...can’t expect good things to continue in parallel to an ongoing war.

Recommend 0
S. Daniel
Feb 19, 2019 02:07pm

Both countries should feel a little shame since both are failed to solve only one issue during the last 7 decades. Rather, bloodshed was/is visible.

Recommend 0
ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Feb 19, 2019 02:08pm

Are they gone mad.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Feb 19, 2019 02:18pm

In Rajasthan its congress govt. But finally people of rajasthan realised their mistake by voting congress to power. In Genral election they will vote for Bjp only.

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Feb 19, 2019 02:19pm

Overstaying above visa validity.

Recommend 0
Khalil
Feb 19, 2019 02:21pm

It does not effect a single Pakistani national but might effect muslims of Kashmir which ofcourse is part of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Raheel
Feb 19, 2019 02:21pm

Hatred by Indians against Kashmiris and Pakistani is vile and evil thing..let's hope sanity prevails

Recommend 0
Bharat Jha
Feb 19, 2019 02:24pm

Too much of time given to these people.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Feb 19, 2019 02:25pm

That is bad. Fact there are more Indians working in Pakistan than Pakistanis working in India.

Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Feb 19, 2019 02:26pm

What a childish response. Would they ever grow up?

Recommend 0
Marie Rodrigues
Feb 19, 2019 02:27pm

not good i say this as an indian

Recommend 0
sheryaar
Feb 19, 2019 02:28pm

what else can we expect from this coward nation who killed their own soldiers to do politics !!

Recommend 0
Marie Rodrigues
Feb 19, 2019 02:30pm

and before pakistan start blamming bjp, they shouild know congress is ruling in rjasthan, and law and order and internal issue are state subject not delhi

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Feb 19, 2019 02:32pm

Something big is in making.

Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 19, 2019 02:33pm

Massive country with tiny heart. Stooping as low as possible.

Recommend 0
Random Indian
Feb 19, 2019 02:39pm

Why are there Pakistani nationals in Bikaner anyway? Unless they are minority refugees fleeing religious persecution.

Recommend 0
Arun-KS
Feb 19, 2019 02:41pm

This is for safety of Pakistani nationals.

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 19, 2019 02:45pm

How and why are these Pakistani nationals staying in Rajasthan? On special visas?

Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 19, 2019 02:47pm

Indians are scratching out Pakistan from their memories.

Recommend 0
Azhar Ali
Feb 19, 2019 02:48pm

Modi behind all.this..elections are coming

Recommend 0
Aamir Khan
Feb 19, 2019 02:49pm

@Bikram Singh, lol, another 'surgical strike' I reckon

Recommend 0
Asad
Feb 19, 2019 02:49pm

@Bikram Singh, Yes you are right something really big to fool indians once again like fake surgical strikes.

Recommend 0
Alok
Feb 19, 2019 02:50pm

This is bad.. but at a time when people's fury has not spared Kashmiris it will be even difficult for Pakistanis

Recommend 0
Neha
Feb 19, 2019 02:53pm

@sheryaar, cowardice is when 99k soldiers surrender.

Recommend 0
Neha
Feb 19, 2019 02:54pm

@Akram, Now face massive wrath of massive country.

Recommend 0
Neha
Feb 19, 2019 02:55pm

Considering the mood in India currently it's the best move.

Recommend 0
Janjua
Feb 19, 2019 02:57pm

Pulwama attack showed kashmiri peoples' resentment against Indian army. It waa also a blessing in disguise for Pakistan to show bias and true colours of Indian government.

Recommend 0
dum-best
Feb 19, 2019 03:00pm

Rajasthan has Congress government. Those who think Congress will always bend backwards whenever there is a proxy attack on India; and hence dream of a Congress government in India---dream again.

Recommend 0

