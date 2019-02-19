Regional unrest won't serve anyone's interests, says foreign minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a meeting with Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday said that Pakistan wants regional peace as unrest and chaos will not serve anyone's interests, Radio Pakistan reported.

Mahmood was called back to Islamabad for consultations following last week's suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama district, in which over 40 Indian soldiers were killed. India has accused Pakistan of having a hand in the attack, but Pakistan has rejected any insinuation that seeks to link it to Islamabad without investigation.

Qureshi and Mahmood exchanged views on the overall security situation in the region, particularly regarding the context of India's allegations against Pakistan.

The foreign minister said that Islamabad is seriously reviewing the emerging situation.

He told the high commissioner that he had written a letter to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres apprising him of the situation.

Qureshi had, in his letter, urged Guterres to "take steps for deescalation" of current tensions which were caused by Indian government's rhetoric against Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack, a Foreign Office press statement had said.

"It is with a sense of urgency that I draw your attention to the deteriorating security situation in our region resulting from the threat of use of force against Pakistan by India," he wrote, pointing out that the attack in Pulwama was carried out by a resident of occupied Kashmir and it was "absurd" that India would blame Pakistan for it before it had even investigated the incident.