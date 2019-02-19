DAWN.COM

Pakistan has come out of financial crisis: SBP governor

Shahid IqbalUpdated February 19, 2019

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa says economic uncertainty in the country has ended. — File photo
KARACHI: Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa has said the country has come out of the financial crisis with the help of friendly countries and the economy has been set on the right path.

Speaking at a private university in Lahore on Monday, he said uncertainty in the economy had ended. The government, he said, was on the right path and it was capable of meeting all economic challenges.

Take a look: ‘Tough measures are necessary to rescue the economy,’ says Hammad Azhar

The governor spoke about the current account deficit, which had hit the economy badly during the current financial year.

The current account deficit was the real cause of concern for the new government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Mr Khan visited friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Malaysia and Turkey to seek investment and managed to get financial help to bridge the external deficit.

Mr Bajwa said a plan had been prepared to eliminate the current account deficit and the work in this regard was in progress. He said the deficit was the biggest hurdle for the country and the government was still negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a package to minimise it.

He said the government had not crossed the limit for borrowing from the SBP. It had borrowed Rs3 trillion from the central bank and returned Rs2tr, he added.

Since the beginning of the new financial year, the government has been borrowing from the SBP for budgetary support, while it has retired loans taken from the scheduled banks. It has so far retired about $2.9tr to the scheduled banks.

The policy shows the government wants to keep the scheduled banks liquid so the private sector could borrow more from the banking system.

According to a latest SBP report, the private sector borrowing has more than doubled from July 1 to Feb 8 to Rs571 billion from Rs264bn in the same period of the last financial year.

The SBP governor said the cases involving Rs600bn were pending in banking courts. He said capacity building was being developed to deal with the huge number of pending cases and for their quick decisions.

He said the cases must be decided quickly so that the banks could use the money involved in litigation.

Mr Bajwa said the SBP had offered to bear expenses of training of judges to help the courts decide the pending cases urgently.

He said the policy to depreciate the rupee had been adopted to reduce the trade deficit, which was the main reason for high current account deficit.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2019

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Abdullah Ali
Feb 19, 2019 07:39am

Pakistan Zindabad!! Jiye Imran Khan saab! If it was Nawaz Sharif, he would be reading off a paper script and wouldn't convince MBS to release the 2,000 prisoners

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 19, 2019 07:40am

What great and mind boggling news! Well done P M Khan...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Omar
Feb 19, 2019 07:45am

Why is this guy still heading SBP after the loss he caused during “noon” league regime?

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 19, 2019 07:47am

How about appreciation and apologies from PML-N and PPP?

Recommend 0
Sabir Pakistani
Feb 19, 2019 07:50am

PTI Imran Khan team saved the country. Pakistan is blessed to have PM khan leading the country.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Feb 19, 2019 08:00am

Good work IK. My humble request to all Pakistanis, please support the government and give them credit when it is due, and criticize them positively when necessary. Don't criticize just because you have some connections with previous governments, or have emotional attachments to some politicians. After all we are Pakistanis first; and PPP, PTI, PML-N support last.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Feb 19, 2019 08:00am

All is well?

Recommend 0
Arif A.Khan
Feb 19, 2019 08:03am

Thumbs up,all the best IK

Recommend 0
SachBol
Feb 19, 2019 08:22am

This guy was appointed by Ishaq Dar. I don’t trust him to be SBP governor.

Recommend 0

