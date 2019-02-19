DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 19, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PSP leader shot dead in suspected targeted attack in Karachi

Imtiaz AliUpdated February 19, 2019

Email

Assailants riding motorcycle opened fire on Abdul Habib, who was riding a Land Cruiser (pictured in this photo). — DawnNewsTV
Assailants riding motorcycle opened fire on Abdul Habib, who was riding a Land Cruiser (pictured in this photo). — DawnNewsTV

A leader of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack near Karachi's busy Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi on Monday evening, police and party officials said.

As 40-year-old Abdul Habib, who was driving a Land Cruiser, came out from a street onto the main road, assailants riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire on him near Serena mobile market and fled, according to Taimuria police.

Habib, who was alone in the vehicle, sustained critical bullet injuries and was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, Additional Police Surgeon Dr Saleem Shaikh told Dawn.

A file photo of Abdul Habib (circled). — DawnNewsTV
A file photo of Abdul Habib (circled). — DawnNewsTV

The deceased received multiple bullet wounds, according to the doctor.

A resident of Metroville area, he had recently moved to Gulshan-i-Maymar neighbourhood.

PSP spokesperson Iftikhar Alam told Dawn that the victim was a leader of their party. He had also contested the 2018 elections on a PSP ticket for the Sindh Assembly seat of PS-122.

Police ruled out the possibility of a robbery bid.

“It appeared to be a targeted killing incident,” said Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh.

The Karachi police chief said investigators were looking into the possibility of whether today’s murder is linked with some previous targeted killings of political workers in the city.

'Significant progress'

To a question regarding the recent killings of political workers and policemen in the city, AIG Shaikh revealed that investigators have made "some progress" in unearthing the killers and their possible motive behind the murder of two PSP workers in an attack which took place in Rizvia Society in December last year.

Similarly, he said "significant progress" has also been made in the high-profile murder case of former lawmaker and MQM leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi, who was gunned down in the DHA area, also in December.

“Four persons have been detained in the murder [case] of Ali Raza Abidi who carried out reconnaissance and provided weapons to the shooters,” the city police chief disclosed

He said the killers of Abidi, a former MNA, have also been "identified".

Besides political workers, policemen have also fallen victims to targeted killings in the city recently, triggering anxiety among the citizens.

AIG Shaikh claimed that investigators have made some progress in the murder cases of two policemen, with two suspects having been detained.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the killing of a "worker of a political party" and sought a detailed inquiry report from the SSP Central, a police spokesperson said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the killing and sought a report from the AIG Karachi. He directed police to take steps for the immediate arrest of the killers.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 18, 2019

Bearing false witness

FALSE testimony, or perjury, is a scourge of this country’s criminal justice system. Many an innocent has gone to...
February 18, 2019

PAC U-turn

THE PTI and PML-N are once again at loggerheads over the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee. The issue ...
February 18, 2019

Balochistan drought

AT the end of last year, the Balochistan home minister announced the results of a province-wide survey undertaken by...
February 17, 2019

Three decades after Soviet exit

THIRTY years ago this month, the Red Army marched back through what was then Soviet Uzbekistan into the USSR after a...
February 17, 2019

Probing investigators

DISTURBING reports quoting unnamed forensic experts that digital evidence of last month’s Sahiwal shootings was...
February 17, 2019

Ms Omar’s ‘heresy’

A ROOKIE in America’s political ring, Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, beat a...