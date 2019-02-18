DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India begins arguments in Jadhav case before International Court of Justice

APUpdated February 18, 2019

Email

Exterior view of the Peace Palace which houses the International Court of Justice in The Hague. ─ AP
Exterior view of the Peace Palace which houses the International Court of Justice in The Hague. ─ AP
Pakistan's attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan, left, Mohammad Faisal, Foreign Ministry spokesman, second left, and lawyer Khawar Qureshi, third from left, wait for judges to enter and India to present its oral arguments at the International Court of Justice. ─ AP
Pakistan's attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan, left, Mohammad Faisal, Foreign Ministry spokesman, second left, and lawyer Khawar Qureshi, third from left, wait for judges to enter and India to present its oral arguments at the International Court of Justice. ─ AP

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday formally commenced a public hea­­ring on the conviction of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, with India presenting its arguments first.

Harish Salve is representing New Delhi, while English Queen's Counsel Khawar Qureshi will make submissions tomorrow from Islamabad's side. Then India will reply on Feb 20 while Islamabad will make its closing submissions on Feb 21. It is expected that the ICJ decision may be delivered by the summer of 2019. The court's decisions are final and legally binding.

Commander Jadhav was captured in Balochistan in March 2016 after allegedly entering the country via Iran, and later confessed to his association with Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and his involvement in espionage and fomenting terrorism in Pakistan.

Pakistani officials say that Jadhav has been linked to 1,345 deaths in acts of terrorism in Pakistan, making secret trips to the country from Iran.

He was convicted in Pakistan by a military court and sentenced to death in April 2017. The United Nations court last year ordered Pakistan not to execute him pending the outcome of the case in The Hague.

Monday's hearings played out against a backdrop of already-high tensions between Pakistan and India over last week's attack in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama district.

India today accused Pakistan of an "egregious" breach of Jadhav's rights. Salve told judges at the ICJ that Pakistan's claims of espionage and sabotage against Jadhav have "always been strong on rhetoric and blurry on facts".

As hearings opened in the Great Hall of Justice in The Hague, Salve said that Jadhav's court martial "hopelessly fails to satisfy even minimum standards of due process and ... should be declared unlawful."

He urged judges to declare Jadhav's continued custody unlawful and "considering the trauma to which he has been subjected for over three years, it would be in the interests of justice, of making human rights a reality, to direct his release".

India claims that Pakistani authorities have ignored repeated requests to grant Jadhav access to consular officials and let him choose his own lawyer for the trial. The Foreign Ministry had facilitated a Christmas meeting between Jadhav's wife and mother in 2017.

PAK INDIA TIES, KULBHUSHAN JADHAV
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
kashmiri
Feb 18, 2019 04:21pm

Kashmiris are with Pakistan .

Recommend 0
Fair_Point
Feb 18, 2019 04:30pm

India has strong arguments in favour of Jadhav's release and hopefully, the ICJ will pass judgement to release him which is binding on Pakistan.

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Feb 18, 2019 04:47pm

India will win.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The choice is yours, Mr PM

The choice is yours, Mr PM

Govt needs to shift its direction away from critics in the opposition or in media towards the economy and governance.

Opinion

Editorial

February 18, 2019

Bearing false witness

FALSE testimony, or perjury, is a scourge of this country’s criminal justice system. Many an innocent has gone to...
February 18, 2019

PAC U-turn

THE PTI and PML-N are once again at loggerheads over the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee. The issue ...
February 18, 2019

Balochistan drought

AT the end of last year, the Balochistan home minister announced the results of a province-wide survey undertaken by...
February 17, 2019

Three decades after Soviet exit

THIRTY years ago this month, the Red Army marched back through what was then Soviet Uzbekistan into the USSR after a...
February 17, 2019

Probing investigators

DISTURBING reports quoting unnamed forensic experts that digital evidence of last month’s Sahiwal shootings was...
February 17, 2019

Ms Omar’s ‘heresy’

A ROOKIE in America’s political ring, Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, beat a...