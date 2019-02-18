DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ATC rejects TLP chief Khadim Rizvi's request for bail

Rana BilalFebruary 18, 2019

Email

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi. ─ AP/File
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi. ─ AP/File

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Monday rejected Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's request for bail in a case lodged against him for launching a violent protest against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) chief Pir Afzal Qadri's request for bail was also rejected by the ATC.

Civil Lines police had registered a FIR under sections 290/291/353/427/186/188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 6 of the Sound System Punjab Ordinance 2015 against Rizvi and other leaders of the TLP for protests after Aasia Bibi was acquitted by the Supreme Court in October last year. Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 was later added to the FIR.

Rizvi was presented before the judge in ATC-IV amid tight security. His lawyer argued in court that a suitable environment be provided for the betterment of his client's health.

Rizvi's counsel had stated in the bail petition that the provision of the ATA was falsely included in the case. The lawyer had argued in the petition that the FIR was altered and fabricated and claimed that the petitioner and others accused had not committed any offences against the state, but had been politically victimised.

He had argued that the investigation had been completed by police and keeping Rizvi behind bars would serve no purpose.

The counsel had also stated that Rizvi had been imprisoned since his Nov 23 arrest and it was causing him health issues due to his disability. He requested the court to grant Rizvi bail.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected the request for bail.

Aasia Bibi

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The choice is yours, Mr PM

The choice is yours, Mr PM

Govt needs to shift its direction away from critics in the opposition or in media towards the economy and governance.

Opinion

Editorial

February 18, 2019

Bearing false witness

FALSE testimony, or perjury, is a scourge of this country’s criminal justice system. Many an innocent has gone to...
February 18, 2019

PAC U-turn

THE PTI and PML-N are once again at loggerheads over the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee. The issue ...
February 18, 2019

Balochistan drought

AT the end of last year, the Balochistan home minister announced the results of a province-wide survey undertaken by...
February 17, 2019

Three decades after Soviet exit

THIRTY years ago this month, the Red Army marched back through what was then Soviet Uzbekistan into the USSR after a...
February 17, 2019

Probing investigators

DISTURBING reports quoting unnamed forensic experts that digital evidence of last month’s Sahiwal shootings was...
February 17, 2019

Ms Omar’s ‘heresy’

A ROOKIE in America’s political ring, Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, beat a...