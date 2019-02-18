ATC rejects TLP chief Khadim Rizvi's request for bail

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Monday rejected Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's request for bail in a case lodged against him for launching a violent protest against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) chief Pir Afzal Qadri's request for bail was also rejected by the ATC.

Civil Lines police had registered a FIR under sections 290/291/353/427/186/188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 6 of the Sound System Punjab Ordinance 2015 against Rizvi and other leaders of the TLP for protests after Aasia Bibi was acquitted by the Supreme Court in October last year. Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 was later added to the FIR.

Rizvi was presented before the judge in ATC-IV amid tight security. His lawyer argued in court that a suitable environment be provided for the betterment of his client's health.

Rizvi's counsel had stated in the bail petition that the provision of the ATA was falsely included in the case. The lawyer had argued in the petition that the FIR was altered and fabricated and claimed that the petitioner and others accused had not committed any offences against the state, but had been politically victimised.

He had argued that the investigation had been completed by police and keeping Rizvi behind bars would serve no purpose.

The counsel had also stated that Rizvi had been imprisoned since his Nov 23 arrest and it was causing him health issues due to his disability. He requested the court to grant Rizvi bail.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected the request for bail.